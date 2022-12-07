Boise’s city council members on Tuesday debated the pros and cons of a potential ordinance to cap rental late fees, but didn’t appear to come to a conclusion. However, many council members said they wanted the state to take action.
In Boise, an influx of new residents without enough housing to keep up with demand pushed rents and home prices higher.
“Renters are under tremendous stress as rents increase, and there are a few housing options,” Councilmember Lisa Sánchez said. “We do have those folks in our community who do prey upon our renters, and some unscrupulous owners and managers try to make matters worse by charging excessive fees.”
Sánchez said storage units have a cap on their late fees. People can only be charged $20 or 20% of the monthly rent, whichever is greater, according to Idaho Code. She also said homeowner borrowers can only be charged 5% of their payment or $15, whichever is greater.
“As it stands now, renters are left out,” Sánchez said. “We have more and more people who live in Boise, Idaho, who are renters.”
Sánchez proposed restricting rental late fees to a one-time amount of 5% of the rent or $50, whichever is greater.
However, Councilmembers Holli Woodings and Elaine Clegg said they are aware of stakeholder groups developing possible rental and renter protections at the state level. Both also said the state has different enforcement mechanisms.
Clegg, in particular, mentioned past cases where the city passed a non-discrimination ordinance and a no-smoking-in-bars ordinance. Both ordinances followed failed legislative attempts to take similar actions, Clegg said.
“We gave the Legislature the chance to before we passed those ordinances,” Clegg said. “I wonder if you have an appetite to do that with this.”
Sánchez said the city’s commitment is to the people of Boise and the Legislature would still be free to move forward on its own bills.
“It's very difficult for me to see that there is going to be robust support for increased renters rights at the state level,” Sánchez said.
Clegg also asked if Sánchez had met with any management companies or rental owners. Sánchez said she would be open to meeting with landlords.
Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said he doesn’t like that late fees are all over the place and he felt like implementing a cap is the right thing to do, though he would prefer the state to do it.
He likened it to a 3-foot-to-pass law approved by the City Council that the state wouldn’t pass. Boise's 3-foot-to-pass law stipulates that motorists passing bicyclists must give them 3 feet of clearance.
“We'd had some people who were killed riding bicycles here. Since then, it hasn't been enforced, I don't think a single time. I don't think that there's one single ticket that's ever been issued for 3 feet to pass,” Hallyburton said. “But we still value it as a cycling community because we know it's the right thing to do.”
An Idaho Attorney General opinion provided to Rep. John Gannon and obtained by the Idaho Press discussed the question of whether cities can limit the amount of late fees charged by a landlord.
Idaho Code prohibits local governments from regulating rent, according to the opinion, but does not define what rent is or what a fee is. But the Manufactured Home Residency Act does define fees and its definition includes late payments.
“These definitions recognize that a “rent” payment is separate and distinct from a “late fee” charge. Additionally, while all tenants pay rent, only some tenants are subject to late fees,” the opinion said. “It makes sense, therefore, that the term “rent,” as used in Idaho Code § 55-307(2), excludes, at a minimum, a fee that a landlord or a property manager only charges when a tenant doesn’t pay his or her rent on time.”
In other housing news, the city of Meridian had scheduled a housing code analysis for its work session on Dec. 6 after running out of time for the analysis during its work session Nov. 15. However, at the end of the Dec. 6 work session, Mayor Robert Simison said the analysis would be moved to a different date. City staff said during the Dec. 6 meeting it would likely be in 2023.