BOISE — After a week of drama surrounding Fire Chief Dennis Doan, the city's fire chief of 12 years said the Boise City Council has accepted his resignation.
The week began with news first reported by CBS 2 News that Doan had been placed on administrative leave, followed by a Wednesday press conference from Doan on the steps of city hall about his intent to retire. Shortly after, he shared a letter from Boise HR Director Kelcey Stewart declining his request to retire and noting she would move to have Boise City Council vote to fire him.
McLean called a special meeting Friday afternoon, but after deliberating in executive session, council adjourned without taking action. McLean and council members declined to comment on what happened, citing federal law that prevents governments from discussing personnel matters.
“I understand that people have questions and will have questions, but as mayor it’s my responsibility to protect our city, her residents and our employees and that includes the privacy of individuals,” McLean said in a statement to reporters nearly two hours after Friday’s meeting. “I have to follow laws and policies and procedures and that means I can’t talk about personnel matters.”
Doan said he offered his letter of resignation to the city council Friday morning, but he did not confirm the council accepted it until Friday afternoon on his Twitter page.
Prior to Friday's meeting, he expressed frustration with the process, because he said city council is only hearing McLean’s side of the story.
“I wanted some time to announce my retirement, have a retirement party with all my friends and family and that was robbed from me,” he said.
According to a letter from Boise’s Human Resources Director Kelcey Stewart to Doan he released Wednesday, McLean, Stewart and Doan met Monday to discuss how Doan would be leaving his city post. Fire chief is a position appointed by the mayor with the consent of city council, and Boise's administration changed hands in January after McLean succeeded against incumbent Dave Bieter in the November election.
Doan was offered an agreement where he would be given a lump sum upon leaving, which he rejected. Later, he asked to reconsider the separation agreement, which the city also had an opportunity to rescind during that time.
Doan said prior to Friday’s meeting a part of that initial offer included a non-disclosure agreement, which he said he refused to sign because he said it would prevent him from sharing anything with the community about why he left the city. The news that he was being placed on administrative leave raised questions from the community and Doan’s friends and family about any wrongdoing, which he said was unwarranted.
“My reputation was being ruined, and I wouldn’t ever be able to talk about that,” he said.
The letter said Doan, on March 4 before his press conference, met with McLean and Stewart again to discuss an “alternative proposal” where he would retire May 29 and remain on administrative leave in the interim. Doan told Stewart he did not want to be in a separation agreement with the city and would rather retire instead, which McLean said she needed time to consider.
The city declined his proposal to retire May 29 on Wednesday after his press conference.
The news that McLean would put Doan's removal before city council for a vote sparked an outcry on social media from supporters who wanted the fire chief to be able to retire. A petition started by Jared Reno on Change.org to allow Doan to retire had 603 signatures as of 3 p.m. Friday.
“This move is political,” Reno wrote on the petition web page. “The mayor has a right to choose who she wants (in) charge, but she should allow the Chief to leave in a dignified manner.”