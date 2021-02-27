BOISE — Boise is considering an ordinance that clarifies how money for infrastructure improvements is made up when affordable housing developers receive impact fee exemptions.
State law allows exemptions on impact fees to be given when affordable housing is built, but the money for “system improvements” must still be paid by another source.
The city of Boise is planning to change language from impact fee “relief” to an impact fee “exemption” for developers of affordable housing projects, even though it’s been an exemption the whole time, said Leon Letson, the city’s Grow Our Housing program manager.
The change would specify the money comes from the city’s Housing Incentive Program rather than the general fund.
The ordinance to make this change was proposed at Tuesday’s city council meeting. It will have two more readings, so the change has not yet been implemented. It’s another example of how Boise is attempting to address housing affordability.
“We were always pulling money from another source to cover (impact fees),” Letson said. “This program more clearly spells out where we're pulling the money from, how we're making those decisions and how that process goes.”
The application process for impact fee relief has been handled on a case-by-case basis. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the proposed ordinance “puts into practice or creates a process for us to waive impact fees in a predictable manner as we seek to incentivize affordable housing.”
Developers of new homes and commercial buildings pay impact fees to municipalities to help cover the cost of expanding services to meet the needs of the growing population.
Boise charges developers anywhere between $380 and $3,380 per dwelling unit of new residential construction based on size and location, according to a November Idaho Press article.
Boise’s affordable housing impact fee relief program went into effect in 2017.
Not having to pay $300,000 ($3,000 impact fee per unit at a 100-unit project), for example, could incentivize a developer to fall in line with the city’s standards for affordable housing, Letson said.
McLean described the Housing Incentive Program as a “bucket of funding” that is available.
“Just as another way that we can add tools to the toolbox,” McLean said, “and clarity around the tools that exist and the supports that exist to achieve more housing for everyone in our community.”