BOISE — Developers who are willing to include affordable housing, protect the environment or propose their designs in other ways city officials support could soon get some perks.
Boise city staff got the green light from city council Tuesday to start developing a “housing bonus ordinance,” which would allow developers the option to build denser projects than otherwise would be allowed if they agree to set aside units for low-income Boiseans or make other desired improvements. The ordinance will be developed over the next six to nine months with opportunities for the public to provide input.
“We’re really looking at the flexibility of some of our zoning restrictions in exchange for some of those improvements and needs the city currently has,” Andrea Tuning, a Boise planning and development services staffer, said. “We are lacking affordable housing as well as housing at various price points, so we would like to offer a housing bonus that allows something to increase the density in exchange for improvements that benefit us.”
An exact proposal is still being developed, but the city is looking at variety of options for incentives. This could include a developer getting an added number of units allowed for a project or a reduction in the number of parking spaces required in exchange for a percentage of the units being set aside for those making less than Boise’s area median income. More units could also be allowed if a development is located at a neighborhood activity center, which is a shopping center or area with a variety of services within walking distance.
Housing is not the only thing the city is hoping to incentivize. The city also is considering streamlining the development process for projects that meet all of the city’s desired design standards or give an added amount of density approved or a parking reduction in exchange for adapting or reusing an existing historic structure. Another possibility is allowing developers to build more dense projects in exchange for conserving “environmentally sensitive” land.
This would be different than inclusionary zoning, which has been struck several times in Idaho district court. That type of ordinance requires developers to construct affordable units in every project in order to be approved, but this program would be voluntary for developers to participate in.
City Council members were all supportive of the proposal. City Council President Elaine Clegg said she would like to see the city also look at considering bonuses for housing for people making between 80% and 120% of the area median income as well because they are likely also struggling to afford living in Boise.
“I think there is a fair number of those folks in our community who are having a difficult time finding housing and are forced to move further away to continue to live in this valley,” she said.
The development of this new ordinance will happen alongside the city’s current two- to three-year effort to rewrite the zoning code, which was written in 1965. Former Mayor Dave Bieter selected a citizen’s advisory committee last fall to give input on the rewrite of the code, but that process was halted in December after Mayor Lauren McLean was elected. She wanted to start over and pick a committee that was “better representative of the city,” according to Deputy Director of Long Range Planning Daren Fluke.