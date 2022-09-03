Boise City Council 8-30-22

The Boise City Council met Tuesday and held a hearing on a proposed ordinance on a new permit system for filming in the city.

Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.

However, the city of Boise has been working on an ordinance that would require film permits, due to what a city memo called “growing interest and use of public spaces” in Boise to film projects, and concern over the impacts of a lack of regulation.

