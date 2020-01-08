BOISE — One of Boise’s largest affordable-housing developments could more than triple in size in the next five years.
Boise’s Department of Housing and Community Development is in the early planning stages for a redevelopment of an aging motel along Capitol Boulevard that is part of a complex of 110 subsidized rental apartments.
The proposal would grow the number of units on the property to 400. Under former Mayor Dave Bieter's plan, the upgrade would not displace any residents.
Newly sworn-in Mayor Lauren McLean's spokeswoman said the project will be discussed by one of the new mayor's transition committees in the coming weeks, but did not have any specific thoughts on the future of the project. McLean took office Tuesday.
"That will be something our housing committee and transition team will be looking at closely, but we don’t have any comment on what that would look like in the future," McLean spokeswoman Melanie Folwell said.
The development, internally known at the city as 1025 S. Capitol because of its address, is home to some of Boise’s lowest-income residents. The site has two former motels from the mid-20th century that have been converted into studio and one-bedroom apartments rented below market rates.
The waiting list to live in one of the apartments is roughly two years. The apartments have been housing some of Boise's most vulnerable residents dating back to the mid-1990s.
“Bieter and council are very committed that this place stays open so that these folks have a place to go and we take care of them,” former city spokesman Mike Journee said last month. “Past conversations with developers who might have taken this over didn’t work out because mayor and council have a very high standard for what they want this to be.”
City housing officials are kicking around numerous ideas and scenarios for the future of the property, and, in their discussions, only one of the two motels would be remodeled. The historic 22-unit Boulevard Motel property, built in 1938, will remain as is, but the larger motel-turned-apartment property directly to the north is open for change.
What that change could look like is still being determined. Rob Bousfield, a city engineer working on the project, said last month they were looking at a variety of scenarios for where on the property to build 150 to 300 new units. This could be accomplished by building on the open lawn space behind the Boulevard Motel, on top of the office spaces of the larger motel fronting Capitol Boulevard, or even possibly collaborating with Boise State University and using the university's neighboring parcel that currently serves as a parking lot for students, faculty and staff.
“How would (redevelopment) look?” Bousfield said. “(We) are really starting to evaluate what are the possibilities, how much things cost, what are the possible arrangements and what are the pros and cons.”
Drew Alexander, BSU's capital asset and development manager, said the university is open to hearing the city's ideas for the area.
"Nothing definitive has been identified or committed to, but the university understands this is an exploration phase," Alexander said. "We’re eager to see ideas come forward and determine whether BSU has a role in development within the Lusk District, because the university thinks it’s an exciting area."
How the project would be paid for is another question that would still need working out. Journee said redeveloping the site would likely take the collaboration of multiple partners and possibly a public-private partnership with a developer in order to pay for such a large undertaking. There is no estimated budget for the project right now. This would possibly be similar to the city’s construction of Adare, a 138-unit, mixed-income housing project built on city-owned land on Fairview Avenue that used federal low-income housing tax credits and had support from urban renewal agency Capital City Development Corporation.
AnaMarie Guiles, Boise’s director of housing and community development, described these two motels as one of the city’s most important assets for housing. She said one of the goals of redeveloping the site would be to turn it from a project solely dedicated to extremely low-income residents to a mixed-income property that would accommodate Boiseans with a range of incomes.
“We’ve had a team pull together the last five years on preparing for potential redevelopment of the site and improving the conditions of not only the people who live there, but also inviting others to live there,” she said. “This, in my opinion, is one of our biggest opportunities for housing preservation and also increasing the housing stock we have.”
Boise acquired the motels in 1995 using affordable-housing funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These units are roughly a third of all the affordable housing units the city rents out at rates lower than the standards set by the federal government, which also includes over two dozen single-family homes. Right now, studios in the two motels rent for between $341 and $361 per month, and one-bedroom apartments range between $387 and $404.
The primary income level in these units are residents making 30% of the area median income, or below $15,500 annually before taxes. Some residents have Section 8 housing vouchers they can use toward these housing costs, but receiving housing assistance is not a requirement to live there.
Wyatt Schroeder, Boise’s director of community partnerships, said new best practices for housing include mixed-income developments, instead of putting all of a community’s poorest residents in a neighborhood together.
“There’s not community integration (currently), and we’ve learned about the role of what community integration does and treating people like people and not segregating them by income,” he said.