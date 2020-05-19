BOISE — Voters in Boise could see a bond to finance water renewal improvements on their ballot within the next year.
Boise City Council heard a presentation Tuesday afternoon about the future of the city’s enterprise fund, which pays for sewer and wastewater treatment in the city. The fund is in need of cash to help fund massive improvements to the aging system. Up until now, the city has been easily able to pay for projects with funds collected from customers. Between budget uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the need for substantial system upgrades, taking on debt may be necessary to pay for projects.
Exact details on when the election would be and the bond amount have yet to be determined. A presentation from Public Works Director Steve Burgos and Chief Administrative Officer Heather Buchanan showed taking out a bond would make paying for the improvements cheaper for residents; the city council was supportive of the idea. The earliest a bond could go to a vote is this November, but it could also be voted on sometime in 2021.
The city of Boise has roughly $550 million in capital improvements planned for the next 10 years, according to Buchanan. This includes a large slate of improvements at the 1940s-era Lander Street Water Renewal facility, and other upgrades to meet environmental regulations and the rising demand as Boise’s population grows.
In order to pay for upgrades, the city has two options. Boise can take out three bonds over the next decade, plus series of small rate increases, starting with a 3% boost in 2021 and then three years of 5% increases. The other option is to pay the projects all with double digit rate increases for five consecutive years. A 3% rate increase is equivalent to roughly an additional dollar per month.
City officials estimate asking the voters to approve a $67 million bond in 2022, a $135 million bond in 2025 and an $80 million bond in 2028, on top of the small rate increases. If the bonds are not approved and the city uses rate increases, residents would be charged a 25% rate increase, followed by three years of 15% increases back-to-back.
Burgos said the ideal cost for water renewal services should be roughly 2% of a residents income. The average Boise customer currently pays 1.4% of their income to these services, but he said if the city goes for the steeper rate increases, instead of the bonds to pay for the improvements, roughly half of the city will be at that 2% income level. If the city uses the bonds, affordability will remain about the same as it is.
City council members spoke in support of the idea of bond financing, especially since it would save Boiseans money.
“If it smooths the affordability in a way that spreads the cost across the generation that would most benefit from this and protects people from getting whacked now when they would never live to see those improvements, I think it’s a pretty equitable argument for bond financing,” City Council Member Patrick Bageant said.
The council was also largely supportive of the idea of increasing the water renewal rate 3% in fiscal year 2021, but they all wanted to present the different options to the public.
“I think 3% makes a lot of sense and I’d like to see what the community thinks as well,” City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said.
No vote was taken on the issue Tuesday evening.