BOISE — Boise Communications Director Seth Ogilvie has resigned, according to a Tuesday news release.
Ogilvie, who joined the mayor’s office in September, will leave his position on Friday to pursue other opportunities.
“It has been a challenging but rewarding year leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has put many things into perspective,” Ogilvie said in the release. “I believe it is now time for me to pursue other opportunities to help my community.”
Before joining the city of Boise, Ogilvie worked on the communications team at the Tennessee Department of Education. For nearly a decade, he was the lead producer and occasional host of Idaho Reports, an Idaho Public Television program that covers local politics.
“It has been a pleasure working with the team at the City of Boise, and it has been an honor to work with the local press who are more crucial than ever to our residents and our democracy,” he said in the release. “I plan to take some time to find my next project, but my commitment to journalism remains as strong as ever and I look forward to continuing to find ways to bring my skills to bear in the communications arena.”
Ogilvie had succeeded Karen Boe, who left the job after about four months.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Communication and Marketing Bonnie Shelton will serve as the interim communications director until a permanent replacement is hired.