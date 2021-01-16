BOISE — The National Day of Service is an annual event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To honor Dr. King's legacy, the city of Boise is hosting an internal supply drive to gather donations for guests of the Winter Warming Shelter, which provides a safe, warm space for residents experiencing homelessness.
Mayor Lauren McLean will deliver the donated items to guests on Monday, Jan. 18.
“Martin Luther King Jr. believed in the interconnection of each of us in community, and the importance of action as a way to combat injustice," McLean said in a statement. "This Monday, and throughout the year, I welcome all who are able to join me in answering his call to service. Even when the world feels big and our problems daunting, it’s small acts of service that provide us with hope and allow us to have impact, daily.”
Additionally, to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19, the city of Boise will participate in the nationwide COVID-19 Memorial by illuminating City Hall. The faith community will join in the day of remembrance by ringing bells at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Boise residents can participate by lighting candles in their windows.
"For months, Boise residents and people across the country have mourned in solitude," McLean said. "The COVID-19 Memorial is an opportunity for us to come together and mourn those we've lost, confirm our resolve to protect the health of our community, and start healing as we continue to slow the spread and move forward together."