BOISE — The proposition about library funding approved by voters in November halts any progress on a new main library for Boise without a public vote, according to city officials.
Initiative organizers, however, disagree.
Proposition 1 was a ballot initiative developed by citizens group Boise Working Together, which prevents the city from spending funds on “any aspect” of a city library, including staff time and pay, over $25 million, unless a simple majority of voters approve. The proposition says any proposal that goes before voters should have information on the cost, financing method, location, design and size.
The city's legal department distributed suggested language to anyone working for the library system or the city of Boise to give to journalists or members of the public to answer questions about the status of the main library project.
“City work on any Major Library project has ceased,” the message, which was provided by Community Engagement Director Adam Park, said. “Under the ordinances as drafted, no city employee time can be spent preparing, planning, designing, contracting, or enhancing any major library project until voter approval of a plan.”
Brian Ertz, Boise Working Together’s lawyer, disagrees. He said the language prevents the city from spending its resources on a library project, but not taking staff time to develop a proposal to put on the ballot.
“The city is taking a hard-line position because they want (the proposition) to be unconstitutional,” he said. “That is what they’ve done the whole time. Rather than working with us and working within reason, they have been directed by certain personalities on council to take a hard-line position to ignore and spite the will of voters.”
City Council President and Mayor-elect Lauren McLean said her new administration will be working to find a solution for a main library, instead of looking for a way around the proposition.
"Once sworn in, I plan to meet with authors of the ordinance to discuss a path forward, ensuring we honor the intent of the vote," she said in an email. "We need to create a path to starting a conversation with our residents about a downtown library that is worthy of our city, appropriate for our time, and celebrated by our community."
Since the initiative qualified for the ballot, city council members have been concerned about its constitutionality. When the measure qualified to be on the Nov. 5 ballot, the council unanimously voted against adopting the initiative language into law, before the public vote. Council members were all concerned the language restricted the city in ways the Idaho Constitution does not allow.
Bieter said multiple times during the campaign the language of the proposition was unconstitutional and alluded to a court challenge to undo it. On the other hand, McLean said while she would not be voting for the proposition but would not challenge it in court if it passed.
The idea of the main library project being blocked by the initiative was a hot topic at the Dec. 12 library board meeting, according to meeting minutes.Retiring Boise Library Director Kevin Booe recommended the board form a library district similar to surrounding counties, which would remove the library from under the jurisdiction of city code and, most likely, the proposition.
He also suggested “a private citizen or the Friends (of the Library) or (Library) Foundation could challenge (the proposition),” the minutes said.
A spokeswoman for McLean said the idea of a library district is not being considered.
“Mayor-Elect McLean has no plans to create a library district and she was not familiar with Kevin Booe's intent or remarks,” Melanie Folwell, a McLean transition staffer, said in an email.