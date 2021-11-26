BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary's State Street homeless shelter permit application will have a second Planning and Zoning Commission hearing next month, at which time commissioners will hear public comments.
On Nov. 15, the first commission meeting ran more than four hours, as commissioners asked questions of Interfaith Sanctuary officials as well as neighborhood association leaders who oppose the project. Interfaith Sanctuary filed a city application for a conditional use permit to locate the shelter on 2 acres zoned for commercial and residential use.
The new shelter would be located at 4306 W. State Street, a former Salvation Army distribution center. The renovated facility would allow Interfaith to move its operations out of its current aging downtown shelter and expand capacity.
Planning and Zoning commissioners will make a recommendation on the application to the Boise City Council, which has the final say on whether the city will approve it. City planners support the project with several conditions, including limits on occupancy, property maintenance and improvements to the site.
During the Nov. 15 meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to defer a public comment period until their Dec. 6 meeting. Discussion ranged from security to parking to square footage per resident at the proposed shelter, which has drawn significant push back from potential neighbors.
"I hope that the hours of questioning that we did tonight lend a sense of how serious we're taking this," said Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Meredith Stead. "This is a really delicate topic that has a lot of passion and emotion behind it, and we're taking that very seriously."
Katy Decker, president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, testified in opposition to the project. Decker raised concerns about overcrowding within the shelter and potential disturbances in the surrounding neighborhood caused by an increase in emergency calls.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer testified that their departments would be able to handle service needs at the new shelter location.
There likely will be several hours of public comment at next month's meeting, Stead said. Commissioners chose to start the meeting two hours early, at 4 p.m., as a result. Commissioners had already received about 600 pages of written testimony by Nov. 15.
The Dec. 6 meeting is at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.