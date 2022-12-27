Jesus Jara cropped

Jesus Jara

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 27 on KTVB.COM.

Boise's Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, was fired Dec. 9 for concerns over his office viewing random police body camera videos — but emails obtained by KTVB through a public records request show it's possible he was doing what he was told he could do.

Recommended for you

Load comments