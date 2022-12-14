A spokesperson for the city declined to make Mayor Lauren McLean available for a comment about Sánchez’s suggestions.
“My concern is that we scapegoat one department when we may have issues that permeate our entire organization. It’s not one individual,” Sánchez said. “We live in a city that was based on white supremacy … our departments reflect our community.”
She's concerned, she added, that addressing whatever issue may or may not be discovered by the investigation into the police may let the rest of the city's entities off the hook.
“I think that moving forward, we all need to take responsibility for the organization that we occupy,” Sánchez said.
Sánchez also said it is possible the former police captain, Matthew Bryngelson, was infected with his racist beliefs by the city, rather than his thoughts influencing the department. Sánchez is the only person of color on the Boise City Council.
Not all people of color feel the same way about the Gem State. Black leaders in the community — including Charles Taylor, president of the Treasure Valley NAACP; and Phillip Thompson, the Black History Museum executive director — have previously said the Treasure Valley is receptive and accommodating and that Idaho lacks oppressive systems unlike many other western cities.
But the area is overwhelmingly white. Only 1.7% of Boiseans are Black, 3.4% are Asian and 8.8% are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Around 82% of the city is white.
And from 2011 to 2020, around 30% of all hate crimes in the state were committed against Black people, as previously reported.
This investigation into the police department is not aimed at whether any police officers held racist beliefs, but rather whether their policing was impacted through actions like traffic stops, arrests without probable cause or abusive conduct with members of minority communities, attorney Michael Bromwich said. The Boise City Council approved a contract earlier this month with Bromwich to lead the investigation.
Bromwich said the investigation will require judgment about what is worth pursuing. He said the firm would leave stones unturned, because otherwise the investigation would be endless and costly.
He said there is a possibility he would release interim reports. There will be a final public report, he said.
“If we find something that needs to be brought to the attention either of members of this council or leadership of the police department, immediately we will do so; we’re not going to wait months and months and months and then have a gotcha finding down the road,” Bromwich said.
He said there will be a website where people in the community can send in questions, concerns or requests to talk to the investigators about what they have seen. He said they would make efforts to talk to former police officers as well as the public. He said they’ve requested documents already and plan to interview current members of the department.
“I spoke with your acting chief last week and asked him to send around a memo to the police department asking for their full cooperation with our investigation,” Bromwich said. “Because that’s the only way we’ll get to the bottom of this is cooperation of members of the police department.”
He also said he would want to talk to Sánchez.
Toward the end of the meeting, McLean reiterated the investigation wasn’t about the belief, but about the actual behavior.
“This is designed not to look at the officer but to look at policing in this community to help us ensure, and both to the public and to our officers, that we are providing the best service possible in the fairest and most just ways,” McLean said.
