BOISE — A Boise City Council scouting visit to the Boise foothills ahead of a vote on a subdivision has been called off.
On Wednesday, the city council held a special meeting to reconsider an earlier decision to hold an open meeting about a piece of land proposed to be the site of a 30-home subdivision near Quail Hollow Golf Course.
City Council Member Scot Ludwig originally suggested seeing the area, which was approved by the council in November by a 4-2 vote. Ludwig retracted his suggestion this week because of safety concerns.
“We got extremely concerned, of course, about somebody getting hurt, about ADA access to this parcel and there are a lot of reasons I brought to reconsider (the visit) because I don’t believe that’s feasible with regard to the complications of doing that,” Ludwig said at the meeting.
The project is controversial because of the area's steep grades and concerns from the Boise Fire Department about access to the subdivision. That is one of the rare projects that Boise planning staff recommended the council deny. A public hearing and final decision on the project are scheduled for a 6 p.m. Dec. 10 council meeting.
Ludwig moved to recuse himself from further votes on the subdivision because of questions raised by the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association about his relationship to the property owner, which association members say is a conflict of interest. The owner, Kipp Bedard, attended Boise State University with Ludwig decades ago and they see each other “about once a year.”
He said at the time of the initial hearing, he wasn’t even aware Bedard owned the property. Currently, Ludwig is settling the will of a deceased friend of Bedard’s, who named Bedard as the executor of the estate. Ludwig is completing the legal services free of charge for the family of the deceased as a favor to Bedard.
Because those services are free for the family, Ludwig said there is no conflict of interest. The last time he did any work with or for Bedard was the 1990s.
“There’s no economic benefit I have with this project,” he said. “In light of that, even though there is no legal conflict, I think it’s important for perception purposes that I recuse myself."
The suggestion for the visit was opposed by City Council President and Mayor-Elect Lauren McLean and City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg because of concerns that visiting the site would be new information for the council. According to code, when the City Council hears an appeal from the Planning & Zoning Committee, they can only review the same information the commissioners looked at and decide if they made an error.
Ludwig called the issue of whether visiting the site would be new information "up to interpretation," but said, in the future, the city should invest in drones so P&Z and interested community members can view a site's topography prior to a vote.