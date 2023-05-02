Ron Winegar mug cropped

Boise’s City Council unanimously confirmed Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar’s appointment as permanent police chief on Tuesday, after a tumultuous several months for the police department.

Mayor Lauren McLean announced the pick of Winegar last week. In the past seven months, there’s been leadership upheaval in both the police department and the office of police accountability. The council also funded an investigation into potential racism in the police department, though the money funding the investigation ran out in March, according to BoiseDev.

