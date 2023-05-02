Boise’s City Council unanimously confirmed Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar’s appointment as permanent police chief on Tuesday, after a tumultuous several months for the police department.
Mayor Lauren McLean announced the pick of Winegar last week. In the past seven months, there’s been leadership upheaval in both the police department and the office of police accountability. The council also funded an investigation into potential racism in the police department, though the money funding the investigation ran out in March, according to BoiseDev.
"Twice in the last several years Ron had heeded my call to help support this city," McLean said. "Especially in these times, his steady leadership is deeply appreciated."
On Tuesday, she said crime rates are the lowest in two decades, promotions within the department are up and recruitments have increased.
But the department has dealt with controversy recently.
In September 2022, McLean asked former police chief Ryan Lee to resign after a series of officer complaints, early retirements and an Office of Police Accountability memo stating that Lee should be suspended pending investigation came to light.
The director of the Office of Police Accountability, Jesus Jara, was told after writing the memo to not accept or investigate complaints from city employees.
In December, Jara was placed on leave. McLean said her office had learned that Jara conducted random checks of Boise police officers' body camera footage. Jara told the city council during a March 2022 meeting that his office had been monitoring police calls for service and that 19 random body camera video audits had been completed.
Jara was removed from his position in December and sued the city of Boise for allegedly interfering with an investigation into Lee and retaliating against him for recommending Lee be placed on leave. A trial is scheduled for June 2024.
After Lee, who is Asian American, resigned, one of the officers who complained about him, Capt. Matthew Bryngelson, was revealed to have white supremacist ties: He was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist conference in Tennessee last year under the pseudonym Daniel Vinyard and reportedly wrote for American Renaissance publications, a hate group based in Virginia.
McLean launched an investigation into Bryngelson's actions and the Boise Police Department in general.
The money funding the investigation ran out in March, and a city spokesperson said the city is working to find a time for the city council to be publicly updated on the investigation.
It is unclear if the city council will approve additional funding, but likely no action would be taken until or after the update is given, the spokesperson said.
THE POLITICS
A mayor’s job is to pick effective leadership for city departments, particularly police and fire, said Boise State University Political Scientist Stephanie Witt.
“When it looks like it's in crisis, or it's been mismanaged, it's a big deal,” Witt said.
And in March, former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson filed to run for mayor, challenging McLean in the upcoming November election. His treasurer, former Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan, previously told the Idaho Press she was concerned about information being withheld from the public, including about the investigation into Lee.
But McLean’s choice to appoint Winegar may be a good move for her campaign. It can take six to nine months to complete a search for a police chief, Witt said, and McLean may have wanted to have the police situation more stabilized before getting too close to the election.
“He’s a known quantity, which I think makes that a good thing for her,” Witt said. “In a way, it undercuts (Masterson’s) built-in advantage, that he's the one who's going to be able to make the police force better or more stable.”
Another benefit is that rather than focusing on a national police chief search, McLean can focus on other priorities and her re-election campaign. In prior Boise elections, issues driving the electorate have tended to be more about development and housing, Witt said.
“I would assume that among the general public, housing and housing costs, and what are we doing about it, are probably higher on their agenda than who the police chief is,” Witt said.
A KNOWN QUANTITY
The past several months were not the first time Winegar had been Boise's temporary police chief. He served as acting chief after former chief Bill Bones retired in 2019. He was later replaced in that role by Masterson.
Winegar reemerged in April 2020, when he replaced Masterson, who was set to retire, as acting chief. Winegar was one of four finalists for the police chief position that was Lee ultimately selected for.
Winegar studied criminal justice at Boise State University and joined the Boise Police Department in 1993. He was promoted from captain to deputy chief in 2019. He retired for 15 months but then came back at McLean's request.
"I was enjoying retirement very much. I was keeping busy," Winegar said. "But in the end, I felt like it was the right thing to do. I think the time is right for me to serve in this position."
Winegar was shot while on duty in 1997, when a man in a downtown Boise parking lot opened fire on five Boise police officers, according to previous Idaho Press reporting. Another officer, Mark Stall, was killed by a second man who fired in the ensuing gunfight, the report said.
In June 2020, while he was acting chief, Winegar banned Boise Police officers from displaying the thin blue line symbol. The symbol is a black and white American flag with a thin blue line through the middle. Some say it is supportive of police officers but others view it as a symbol of white supremacy.
“We are attempting to navigate through some very difficult times with race relations in this country as well as relations with our school partners in Boise,” he said in a videotaped address to the department regarding banning the symbol. “When that symbol creates a problem or a barrier for our partners externally, we need to be responsive to their requests.”