Interfaith Sanctuary State Street rendering

This rendering shows the design for the new Interfaith Sanctuary shelter on West State Street in Boise.

 Interfaith Sanctuary

Originally published Feb. 1 on KTVB.COM.

In a 4-1 vote, the Boise City Council upheld the design for Interfaith Sanctuary's new homeless shelter on West State Street on Tuesday after several challenges from the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association.

