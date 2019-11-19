BOISE — The Boise City Council is taking a field trip next month.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council voted 4-2, with City Council President Lauren McLean and City Council President Pro Tem Clegg opposing, to visit the site of a proposed 30-home subdivision in Boise’s central foothills. This development was turned down by the Planning and Zoning Commission due to concerns about steep grades in the area and concerns about fire department access. Developer Colin Connell appealed the decision so city council would get the final say.
The tour at the site, located at 2317 Winter Camp Road near the Quail Hollow Golf Course, will happen at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. It will be noticed as a public meeting and anyone can attend, but only council and staff will be talking with each other. A public hearing and final decision will be held at the regular 6 p.m. meeting at Boise City Hall.
City Council Member Scot Ludwig proposed the idea — which has never happened in any of city staff’s memory — so council members could see the area, talk about it and take public comment before voting.
Dozens of residents who turned out to testify Tuesday were not able to because the council wanted to see the development before further discussions. Ludwig said their input would make more sense in context after the site was visited by council.
“I just believe that with an opportunity to do that and reconvene the public hearing the good points you all are going to make on these things would be a lot more clear to all of the people who are going to be the decision makers,” he said.
When the vote to take a tour and postpone public comment was final, the audience protested, shouting about transparency and the right to speak.
“You had ample time to visit,” loudly called one attendee.
This subdivision is one of the rare times when city staff recommends a project be denied. The Planning and Zoning Commission held a nearly three hour hearing on the issue, ultimately deciding to turn down the project because of concerns of the steep grades in the area. Boise Fire Department recommended against the development because of the layout of the neighborhood, which they say could make it difficult for vehicles to access homes quickly.
McLean said she appreciated the suggestion, but thought viewing the area would violate the requirement that council is not supposed to make decisions on appeals without any more new information other than what Planning and Zoning found. Clegg said she thought she had all the information she needed to make a decision Tuesday without the trip.
“While it would be intriguing, I’m not sure what I would learn that I have not been able to intellectually understand from the record,” she said.
City Council members Lisa Sanchez and TJ Thomson also voiced support for Ludwig’s proposal and the visit. Sanchez called this idea “common sense.”
“To me, it seems like you would be trying to take in as much information as you could, but maybe I’m a weirdo,” she said. “So I will be voting with my fellow weirdo(s).”