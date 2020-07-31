BOISE — The city of Boise is clearing the way for more restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining due to COVID-19.
During a special council meeting on Thursday, Boise City Council members voted unanimously to temporarily lift regulations limiting dining in the public right of way in order to more easily approve applications for restaurants to offer outdoor dining.
In the past few weeks, the city has gotten over 100 applications from restaurants and bars to have expanded seating so they can comply with physical distancing requirements and continue to serve customers.
Bars and nightclubs are still closed to on-site consumption due to a Central District Health Stage 3 order for Ada County, but restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to be open.
The Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau has also allowed the extension of existing alcohol licenses so restaurants can serve alcohol to diners on the sidewalks or in parking spaces.
Thursday’s city council vote removed the ban on sidewalk cafes, temporarily lifted restrictions on restaurants carrying alcoholic beverages across public spaces to be served in the cafes and allowed for dining closer to the edges of sidewalks.
This comes after the city of Boise and Ada County Highway District had a joint meeting to decide expanding sidewalk dining was important for local businesses and worked together to come up with a process for approvals. ACHD last week approved a resolution that will allow local restaurants to expand their guest seating into the public right of way, KTVB reports.
Earlier this summer, Boise closed Eighth Street and allowed restaurants to move diners out to the sidewalk, but in order to allow restaurants in other areas of the city to do the same thing, the city needed to coordinate with the highway district.
So far, the city has approved 15 applications from restaurants, and waiving these other regulations paves the way for the approval of other requests. Applications for outdoor dining plans, which can include dining in closed-off parking spaces or along sidewalks, are reviewed twice a week.
“I think this will really help folks get more people into their businesses and make a little bit more money through the nice weather,” City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said.