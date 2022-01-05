BOISE — The Boise City Council swore in Luci Willits, Lisa Sánchez and Holli Woodings on Tuesday, the first to represent their respective districts.
Sánchez and Woodings were re-elected and Willits was elected. It was the first election since the Idaho Legislature’s 2020 bill required cities with more than 100,000 residents to elect council members by geographic district. Currently, half of the council is at-large, and half of the council represents a district.
“I always think about, is it going to be different?” said Woodings, who used to represent a district when she served in the legislature. “I’m just kind of going into this with curiosity.”
TJ Thomson was the lone member leaving the council, a decision he said was made to spend more time with his family. Mayor Lauren McLean and others recognized his work on parks, childhood health and animal rights.
Thomson got up, wearing a paw mask, and hugged the mayor and the council as the audience applauded. He took his belongings, water bottle and all, down the ramp. Thomson walked over to sit with his family.
Willits, the first council member to be sworn in, thanked Thomson. She called Boise the “shining city amongst the hills,” in the style of her political hero Ronald Reagan.
Sánchez was next, and thanked her brother and nephew for traveling in the snow to see her. She also recognized her friends in the audience for their support. She then called on local residents to run for office.
“Never for one minute think I take this opportunity for granted,” Sánchez said.
Finally, Woodings was sworn in and thanked her family and supporters.
Before the ceremony she told the Idaho Press it was a historic day because of the new districts. Willits represents District 1, Sánchez District 3 and Woodings District 5.
For her upcoming term, Woodings said one of her top priorities is affordable housing, including the availability and cost of housing.
“I think the top issue that everyone is talking about is housing…especially how working folks in Boise can afford to stay in Boise and not be pushed out,” Woodings said. “I think that we have a lot of opportunities around our zoning code rewrite.”
Sánchez said one of her priorities is to continue putting policy forward that takes the needs of working and low-income people into consideration. For example, Boise passed an ordinance Sánchez proposed in 2019 to cap rental application fees.
“I am very aware of what it means that I get to be Councilwoman Sánchez for at least another two years,” Sánchez said. “To still be the first and only Latina to serve in this role and the only person of color for the past few years, it is a huge honor, and it’s something I take very seriously.”
For Willits, the top priority in her district, West Boise, is public safety. Another priority is representation, Willits said.
“The ability for us to be heard,” she said. “And have our concerns relayed.”
At the end of the night, the council chose Elaine Clegg as Council President and Woodings as Council President Pro Tem.