Boise City Council voted to remove Jesus Jara as director of police accountability on a 5-1 vote in a special council meeting Friday.
Friday's agenda included an executive session discussion regarding a personnel matter, followed by a personnel matter action item. The special council meeting began at 11 a.m. and concluded within 20 minutes. Luci Willits was the only council member voting no.
"The reason I voted no today was because I don't believe that the office is set up for success and I could not, in good conscious, vote to fire the director," Willits told the Idaho Press via phone. "I think there needs to be a fundamental restructuring of the office."
Willits said the city needs a place where people can go when the police aren't doing their best, and the police need to feel like they are in a city that supports their best work.
"I think at this point, we need to have conversations about how we do both," Willits said. "Because it's been a wild ride the last couple of months in Boise."
Jara was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 2.
“In early November, my office learned that Jesus Jara was conducting unauthorized surveillance of community members. I believe he was effectively exploiting his access for audits to the system by randomly viewing over 8,000 videos, almost exclusively without cause," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a release. "This is a serious violation of the privacy of our residents and a worrisome erosion of the trust we intended to build with the OPA model of oversight."
BoiseDev and KTVB reported this week that McLean, her chief of staff and three council members met with OPA staff in November and discussed Jara's random body camera video checks.
In March, Jara told the Boise City Council during a meeting that the Office of Police Accountability was monitoring live calls. His powerpoint said 19 random on-body video audits had been completed.
"We're monitoring the (Computer Aided Dispatch) system if you will. This is where all the contacts that's happening through dispatch, we have a live screen where we can see what's happening in the city," Jara said at the time. "We're just constantly putting an eye on it just to see what the heartbeat is."
He did not have access to live body camera video, KTVB reported. The city cut off Jara's access to live auditing in mid-November, according to BoiseDev.
In a statement Friday, Jara's counsel said the council's move was a "bold and blatant act of retaliation in violation of Idaho's Whistleblower laws." Jara acted in accordance with his duties and authority, the statement said, and is confident his decisions and judgment will "withstand the tests presented by forthcoming litigation."
"Mr. Jara wishes to express his extreme gratitude for the opportunity to have served the citizens of the City of Boise," the statement said. "As a civilian responsible for administrative oversight of BPD, Mr. Jara remains in awe of the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to keep this city safe."
The city of Boise announced last week it had placed Jara on administrative leave at the direction of McLean and Boise City Council members Elaine Clegg, Holli Woodings and Jimmy Hallyburton.
The release said the move was in response to “ongoing concerns with professional judgment” combined with a “lack of confidence in the actions of the office.”
In an email at the time, Boise Director of Community Engagement Maria Weeg said she could not offer any additional information as the situation is an “ongoing personnel matter.”
“We must have confidence in this office and trust the judgment of its director,” McLean and council leadership said in the release. “This step is necessary to protect the interests of our police officers and the public.”
Counsel for Jara released the following statement later that day:
"Hepworth Law Offices has been hired to represent Jesus Jara regarding concerns of retaliation, violations of law, and breach of contract by the City of Boise. Mr. Jara cannot comment publicly on the nature of his previously filed grievances at this time.
"The City of Boise’s issuance of a public press release within minutes of placing a public servant on paid administrative leave is not only highly irregular, but inconsistent with city policy, and appears to be nothing but a calculated political stunt.
"Mr. Jara further objects to the defamatory implication that Mr. Jara has somehow undermined the 'confidence' of the Office of Police Accountability. Rather, Mr. Jara maintains he has acted with utmost diligence and integrity, and at all times has sought to restore public confidence in the City of Boise’s institutions. Mr. Jara looks forward to defending his honor and reputation when not bound by city policies regarding confidentiality."
Jara was approved as the department's director in August 2021 but had served as the office’s interim director since June 1 of that year. He had previously worked in the office and had more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development.
At the time, Clegg said Jara was “someone who not only is a dedicated public servant but also someone who has the life experience to understand how to make this office one that will be, I think, more open, more transparent and serve the city so well in this time when we need that kind of service.”
In an April memo, Jara wrote that former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee should be suspended on paid leave pending an investigation into complaints made against him, KTVB reported. Lee was never suspended with pay; he resigned at McLean’s request in September.
Among other things, the Office of Police Accountability publishes reports about officer-involved shootings, including three reports published on Nov. 30 regarding the Boise Towne Square mall shooting, a fatal police shooting in summer 2021 and a shooting in fall 2019.
In the spring, the office came under criticism when it completed an officer-involved shooting review yet failed to send out a public notice that it existed. Therefore, the review didn’t come to light nor was it reported on until March when Jara made a presentation at a Boise City Council meeting.
The office changed its media policy shortly thereafter, the Idaho Press previously reported, and now sends a notification to local media outlets once an officer-involved shooting review is conducted.