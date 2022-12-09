Jesus Jara cropped

Jesus Jara

Boise City Council voted to remove Jesus Jara as director of police accountability on a 5-1 vote in a special council meeting Friday.

Friday's agenda included an executive session discussion regarding a personnel matter, followed by a personnel matter action item. The special council meeting began at 11 a.m. and concluded within 20 minutes. Luci Willits was the only council member voting no. 

