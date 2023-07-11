Holli Woodings' departure from the Boise City Council will occur sooner rather than later.
On Tuesday, the city of Boise announced that Woodings will resign from her post as city council president on July 21.
In a city news release, it was announced that Woodings will be relocating with her family to Washington, D.C. later this month.
"It’s bittersweet to leave early, but it’s with the health and happiness of my family in mind," Woodings said in the release. "We are excited for the next chapter of our lives — starting in new schools and exploring opportunities to work and play in a new place."
In May, Woodings announced that she would not run for re-election this November, noting a need to take a break from the public eye.
At the time, Woodings said, “A lot has changed in the past couple of years. I graduated with my master’s degree, my husband and I sold our company, our kids are getting older. So it’s just kind of a good time to reexamine what our life looks like and our priorities.”
Woodings, a Democrat, grew up in Boise and is a Boise State University graduate. She has served on the council since 2017.
On her city of Boise profile page, Woodings lists some of her top accomplishments in office as expanding after-school programming to the West Ada School District, working with small businesses and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic and for being a champion for affordable housing in the city.
In Tuesday's news release, Woodings cited her friendships, education from BSU, family roots and serving the city and state as irreplaceable memories.
“Boise will always be my home and so many parts of Boise’s story are my story too," she said.
Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint a replacement from current District 5, the district Woodings was elected to in 2021, to serve out the remainder of the term.
“I’ve enjoyed knowing and working with Holli from our time advocating for local schools, to serving on city council together and during my time as mayor,” McLean said in the release. “Holli is fiercely dedicated to our community, opportunities for our kids, growing our modern economy and protecting the natural places we all love. I will miss her leadership and I know Boise will miss her.”
The mayor will begin accepting applications from interested candidates immediately.
"I will look for a candidate to fill out her term who brings a strong knowledge of the city and District 5 with them," McLean said. "I encourage anyone with a passion for Boise, a strong record of civic engagement, and a willingness to serve to apply."
Candidates seeking an appointment must be qualified electors in District 5, using the legal boundaries from the 2021 election map. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. More information about applications can be found on the city's website.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
