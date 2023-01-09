Boise Land Purchase

Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg speaks during the announcement of a land purchase for a new park at a press conference on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg was approved as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit on Monday in a unanimous vote, Valley Regional Transit announced in a press release. 

KTVB previously reported Clegg may step down as council president if approved as VRT's CEO. The city of Boise did not immediately return a request for comment Monday when asked if Clegg would indeed step down from her role. 

