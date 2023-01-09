Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg was approved as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit on Monday in a unanimous vote, Valley Regional Transit announced in a press release.
Clegg told the Idaho Press on Monday that she will be leaving the Boise City Council in the next few months. The election of the city council's president and pro tem is on Tuesday's meeting agenda.
"I am going to miss it terribly," Clegg said. "This has been the honor of my life, serving this long in my hometown."
Clegg will begin her new role with VRT on Feb. 13. She is replacing Kelli Badesheim, who is retiring.
“We recognize her visionary mindset, passion for public transportation, knack for coalition-building, and deep ties to the community,” Joe Stear, Kuna mayor and chair of the VRT Board of Directors, said in the release. “These are critical attributes for VRT’s leader as we work to enhance public transit in a rapidly growing region, and I look forward to working with her.”
In her capacity on the city council, Clegg has held leadership positions on the VRT Board of Directors and Executive Board, the release said. She has also worked as executive director of Idaho Smart Growth.
“She has long been an advocate for public transportation and has led efforts to restore passenger rail service to the Treasure Valley,” the release said.
In a statement, Clegg said she believed “deeply” in the power of “safe and effective transportation options.”
Valley Regional Transit has faced challenges over the last few years, including a delayed route in Meridian due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decreased ridership.
Data previously provided by Valley Regional Transit shows ridership over the last few years has fallen from a high of 1.3 million in Fiscal Year 2017 to a low of 818,569 in Fiscal Year 2021.
In October, the delayed Meridian route went into effect but other routes were eliminated due to low ridership.