Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg was approved as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit on Monday in a unanimous vote, Valley Regional Transit announced in a press release. 

Clegg told the Idaho Press on Monday that she will be leaving the Boise City Council in the next few months. The election of the city council's president and pro tem is on Tuesday's meeting agenda.

