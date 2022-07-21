Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday that would limit the funding and ability to investigate abortion providers.

The resolution, which also limits the use of city funds for storing reports of abortions, providing information to other agencies about abortions and helping with lawsuits, passed on a 3-2 vote.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments