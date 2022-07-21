Boise City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday that would limit the funding and ability to investigate abortion providers.
The resolution, which also limits the use of city funds for storing reports of abortions, providing information to other agencies about abortions and helping with lawsuits, passed on a 3-2 vote.
Councilmembers Jimmy Hallyburton, Lisa Sánchez and Holli Woodings voted in favor and Councilmembers Luci Willits and Elaine Clegg voted against.
The council took up the issue after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion. Idaho has a trigger law on the books that will make almost all abortions illegal, though Planned Parenthood has sued to stop the law.
Idaho previously passed a Texas-style bill allowing relatives to sue doctors after an abortion. The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in August about the two cases.
“That is not something that our city will do because there are other, higher priorities when it comes to public safety,” Mayor Lauren McLean said.
The policy doesn’t apply to abortion investigations involving coercion or force, criminally negligent conduct to the pregnant patient and cases where the abortion is evidence of another crime like sexual assault, according to city documents. The policy also does not apply where state and federal law require the city to take certain actions.
McLean said she asked to put the resolution on the agenda because she wanted Boise to be clear about its policy. She said she believes it is a city issue, in part because there is an expectation cities will divert public safety resources to investigate claims, doctors and individuals.
She also said the issue was about people, and in the past when people have felt targeted or marginalized, the city has made statements to support them.
Woodings said the move was important because the city council is in charge of setting the budget and policy. She said other actions could have been taken, but it should be a statement of the city council.
“We don’t want the money that our taxpayers entrust to us to be infringing on the privacy of our citizens,” Woodings said.
Sánchez told the council why she ran for office five years ago.
“I was afraid,” Sánchez said. “Things were happening in our country that for the first time made me fearful of my country and made me really examine what it meant to be an American citizen by birth.”
Sánchez said she was happy so many people were positive about the resolution. Anything that takes police away from responding to crises and cultivating community relationships, is “something that we have to be wary of.”
“An issue like this can be very polarizing,” Sánchez said.
However, Sánchez expressed concern that people would not call 911 if they were experiencing problems with their pregnancy.
“All that does is put our community, our greater community in peril,” Sánchez said. “I absolutely think it’s our business. The public safety has to come first …this is us using our resources wisely.”
Clegg said she is the only person who was alive before Roe v. Wade.
“I can tell you that it wasn’t a great time,” Clegg. “I have high school classmates who almost died of botched abortions, self-induced and back-alley both.”
She said she had classmates who did have access to abortion because they had rich boyfriends who took them on overseas vacations to take care of the issue. She said some classmates had babies and ended up in abusive relationships.
However, other classmates had babies and ended up happily married.
“This isn’t a decision that should be made by government,” Clegg said. “Having it be a right has been an important thing for the women in this country, for their safety, for their self-determination.”
Clegg said she had a miscarriage and it required a D&C, otherwise known as dilation and curettage, which removes tissue from the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The procedure prevents infection or heavy bleeding, the Mayo Clinic said.
“If I hadn’t had access to that care, it’s quite likely I wouldn’t have five children,” Clegg said. “Nobody questioned the treatment, as they shouldn’t have.”
It is unclear how much miscarriage care will be affected by laws surrounding abortion. One Texas law largely bans the use of several drugs for abortion after the seventh week of pregnancy, NPR reported. However, two of those drugs are used to treated a patient after a miscarriage.
The treatments for abortion and for miscarriage are the same, NPR reported.
However, Clegg said she didn’t believe it was a city issue, despite how strongly she felt on the topic. She said McLean and the police chief have the right to make priorities for the police department but the city council should “tread carefully” in directing administrative actions.
“There’s not much I can do that will change this other than work personally and work with all of you as an advocate to change these going forward,” Clegg said.
The sole Republican, Willits, said it was a tough issue.
“I appreciate there’s room for differences on this dais and we can talk about it respectfully, and that’s OK, because I do have a different view on this,” Willits said. “I think we need to get back to the business of Boise and not charge into these issues that nationalize our city council, that hyperpolarize city government.”
After the resolution was passed, new Idaho Republican Chair Dorothy Moon sent out a release criticizing the move, despite several Idaho cities passing laws saying they will not enforce any state or federal laws they believe infringe on the Second Amendment.
"Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life,” Moon said. “Autonomous zones have no place in Idaho.”