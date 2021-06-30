BOISE — Boise City Council members Lisa Sánchez and Holli Woodings are running to re-take their seats. Both seek second terms on the council, which will hold by-district elections this year.
Sánchez, the council's president pro tem, last month told BoiseDev she will be seeking re-election, with a platform to represent low-income Boiseans who are often voiceless in the political arena. On Tuesday, during a discussion about a new election format, Sánchez said her tenure on the council has provided a channel through which diverse populations could participate in city government.
"It's been about being a renter," Sánchez said. "It's been about being somebody who is a member of the working poor. It's been about being somebody who comes from a community of color."
Boise's first Latina council member, Sánchez won election in 2017, defeating incumbent Frank Walker by more than 4,400 votes. During her tenure, she has advocated for renters like herself, including by proposing an ordinance to cap rental application fees. She has also sought to diversify city government by securing funding for an assessment of how the city can become more “diverse, inclusive and equitable.” Last year, Sánchez faced an unsuccessful recall election stemming from opposition to Facebook comments she made about race.
Sánchez lives in the North End.
Woodings announced Wednesday she will run for a second term, as well. In a news release, Woodings said her city council work focuses on "building opportunity for families and businesses, creating a safe, sustainable city and engaging the next generation of community leaders."
In 2019, Woodings spearheaded an ordinance to add e-cigarettes and vaping to the city's Smokefree Air Act, which bans smoking in many public places. Later that year, Woodings secured funding for an after-school program at McMillan Elementary School, the first partnership for a program of that type for a West Ada School District school in Boise. Last year, Woodings sponsored an ordinance banning the use of mobile devices while driving.
Woodings worked in the renewable energy sector before winning election to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2012. She served one term before making an unsuccessful bid for Idaho Secretary of State.
Woodings lives in the East End.
Woodings may face a challenger. Brittney Scagliano, a businesswoman and East End resident, who ran for city council in 2019, has filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State's office signifying she intends to collect campaign contributions in 2021.
Councilman T.J. Thomson, whose term also expires this year, will not seek reelection.
This year's city elections, scheduled for Nov. 2, will be the first to incorporate six voting districts, a requirement passed down by the Idaho Legislature last year. Districts 1, 3 and 5 are up for election for two-year terms and are currently represented by Thomson, Sánchez and Woodings, respectively. Only Boise residents who live in those three geographic districts can vote and run for city council.
District 1 represents West Boise, including the Centennial and the West Valley neighborhood west of Five Mile Road.
District 3 represents a number of neighborhoods north of State Street, including much of the North End, the Highlands, Veterans Park, Pierce Park and Northwest Boise.
District 5 covers much of the center of the city. It includes downtown, the West and East ends, Depot Bench, Central Bench, Morris Hill and the Central Rim.