BOISE — The Boise City Council on Tuesday took one of the final steps in approving its fiscal year 2022 budget.
The council approved nearly $937 million in budgeted expenses next year, a 28% year-over-year increase. That total includes a $275 million contingency fund, which is set aside for federal COVID-19 relief money and may be used to re-budget multiyear projects that have been delayed.
The general fund, about two-thirds of which is funded by property taxes, is $276 million, a 16% increase from the current budget — although, $17 million will carry over from this year, making the actual increase about 9%.
Aside from the large contingency fund, budget increases are primarily due to the need for additional staff to meet elevated service demands. The budget identifies 44 new hires across departments, including the Boise Police Department, the city attorney's office, Planning and Development Services and internal departments, such as information technology and finance.
Mayor Lauren McLean thanked city employees for their work on the budget.
"A budget is a reflection of the values of a community," she said. "… It is our employees who are working so hard to match those with the investments that we make."
Also increasing from 2021 is the $294 million enterprise budget, funded by service fees and grants. It's up about $51 million year-over-year and includes a $40 million jump for the airport and another $10 million for water renewal.
The airport budget reflects anticipated revenue increases associated with a return in travel demand following a pandemic-related slowdown.
Public Works last year unveiled its 20-year water renewal utility plan, estimated to cost $1.2 billion, which will support regulatory compliance, planned repair and replacement and capacity needs.
The budget includes a 3% increase in the city's property tax base, plus a 1.5% increase to account for growth, for a total of 4.5%. The average Boise homeowner will see a $42.44 increase on their city property tax bills.
Referring to an increase in property taxes, Council President Elaine Clegg pointed to the Idaho Legislature, which this spring passed a bill, HB 389, that limited cities' property tax collections and provided tax relief to business owners, among other things.
"We have a Legislature that continues to offer exemptions to businesses and not offer the same level of exemptions to homeowners, which has continued to exacerbate the gap between what homeowners pay and what businesses pay in property taxes," Clegg said. "It's a tough position to be in."
City officials say the property tax hike is due to: a widening gap between residential and commercial property tax burdens, the homeowner's exemption failing to keep pace with rising assessed values, and one-time property tax relief in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic being removed from tax rolls next fiscal year.
Council members also on Tuesday approved fee increases, including a 53% increase in sewer fees to fund wastewater projects and several fee increases for Idaho IceWorld, the city-operated ice rink at Boise Factory Outlets on South Eisenman Road, which city officials hope will become self-sustaining.
Two residents testified in opposition to the budget during Tuesday's public hearing. They argued property taxes are too high — in Boise and other taxing districts — and that the budget is "bloated."
Councilwoman Holli Woodings said the city must increase the budget to continue to provide services.
"While I'm not a huge fan of increasing our budget to the extent that we have this year, I also, on the other hand, see the balance of needing to do that," she said.
Council members unanimously approved a motion to create an ordinance establishing next year's budget. Councilman Patrick Bageant was absent. Council members will vote on the ordinance Aug. 17.