BOISE — Over a dozen new public arts projects are underway in the city of Boise in fiscal year 2020.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council approved the current slate of art projects the city is working on, and approved a new process for how the council is briefed on these types of projects in the future.
The city will be paying for ten projects out of its general fund this fiscal year. This includes a two-story decorated community gathering space common in Mexico, Central America and Spain called a Kiosko in Pioneer Cemetery. This $20,000 project is becoming completed in collaboration with local nonprofit Friends of Jesus Urquides, which currently uses this part of the cemetery for Dia De Los Muertos celebrations.
Other projects include a $90,000 artwork in partnership with the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association to beautify the area along Vista Avenue, $125,000 for an artwork on the site of the new Hayman House that honors the legacy of African Americans in Boise and $190,000 for the installation of four 13-foot tall kinetic sculptures.
Some addition projects include:
- $30,000 for a public art project at the new West Downtown Police Substation
- $30,000 for an artwork on the side of Boise City Hall celebrating Women’s Suffrage
- $6,000 for artwork on bus shelters on the Central Bench
- $15,000 for six traffic boxes wrapped with artwork
- $4,000 for a temporary artwork on a fence in the Linen District
- $15,000 for various artworks related to Treefort Music Festival
Capital City Development Corporation, Boise’s urban renewal agency, will also be funding:
- A $225,000 public art project at the new Westside Park at 11th and Bannock streets
- $75,000 for an art piece in the Central Addition Broad Street festival block
- $90,000 for a large mural on the side of the parking garage under construction at 5th and Front streets
The council also approved a new process for approving public art projects. Going forward, city council will be informed of any project less than $50,000 with a memo, any project costing between $50,000 and $100,000 will be approved on the consent agenda at a council meeting, and there will be the option of a presentation. Projects costing more than $100,000 will have a full presentation before the council.