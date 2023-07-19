apartment building stock art IP (copy)

Boise City Council is discussing implementing a series of rental protections, but landlords are voicing worries about how they would affect them.

 stock photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise’s city council was busy during its Tuesday work session, moving forward on proposed tenant protections and approving interim budget changes.

Nicki Hellenkamp with the Boise Mayor's Office presented on the potential tenant protections, which span four areas: prohibiting retaliation, requiring a notice of rights and responsibilities, preventing source-of-income discrimination, and relocation assistance.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments