Boise’s city council was busy during its Tuesday work session, moving forward on proposed tenant protections and approving interim budget changes.
Nicki Hellenkamp with the Boise Mayor's Office presented on the potential tenant protections, which span four areas: prohibiting retaliation, requiring a notice of rights and responsibilities, preventing source-of-income discrimination, and relocation assistance.
“We’ve heard from many tenant advocates that the proposed ordinances don’t go far enough,” Hellenkamp said. “There are also some landlords who feel that any action taken by the city to regulate their industry is unacceptable.”
She said the city worked on trying to balance those perspectives.
About 40% of Boise households are renting, according to Hellenkamp. An online survey with over 100 responses showed that many renters thought the proposed protections addressed issues facing renters and some felt they didn’t go far enough, she said.
Around half of the renters asked for a cap or limitation on rent increases, which the city is prohibited from doing under Idaho law.
From landlords, common concerns with the ordinance were that some landlords who don’t comply might leave the market, a preference for state-level legislation, and concern that the protections will create an unnecessary burden.
The first area of protection, prohibiting retaliation, applies to activities such as terminating a lease, increasing rent or harassing tenants as a response to the tenant voicing concerns or requesting repairs, for example.
The second is sending tenants a notice of rights and responsibilities. There was a lot of consensus behind this one, Hellenkamp said. The city would create the notice.
The third is preventing source-of-income discrimination. This would prevent landlords from denying people a lease based on the source of income such as child support, savings, public/private subsidy or emergency rental assistance. Some landlords were worried this would create an administrative burden, Hellenkamp said.
The final one is relocation assistance, which would only apply when tenants are being permanently displaced because of a landlord’s decision to demolish or substantially renovate a building. Under this protection, landlords would be required to return a tenant's full security deposit to help them relocate.
Hellenkamp said landlords and tenant groups were not excited about assisting with housing searches for tenants.
“You're not going to have to go through the back and forth of, ‘is this more than usual wear and tear on the carpet? Is the paint scuffed?’ right, because the walls are going to get knocked down anyway,” Hellenkamp said.
Hellenkamp said they were seeking direction for next steps and recommended a Jan. 1, 2024 effective date.
Councilmember Patrick Bageant asked for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to be included as an exception to the income discrimination provisions. There is currently a proposed exception for people renting out a room. The intent of the exceptions is to allow smaller landlords to have more choice for people living in their house or on their property.
“I think one of the goals of our zoning code is to encourage people to be renting out their ADUs,” Bageant said. “It's probably tricky to write in a way that includes two separate buildings and the ADU situation but doesn't create a loophole for property managers. ... I wanted to flag that.”
He also said he wanted to add small business or K-1 income as a type of income that shouldn’t be discriminated against. He also said he would exclude gift income.
Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton asked if gifts are considered a legal source of income. Hellenkamp said gift income is commonly included in similar ordinances, as long as it’s legal and verifiable. For example, someone who is receiving an allowance as a parent can have the money counted as income.
Ultimately, Mayor Lauren McLean said she is looking forward to a public hearing on the ordinances.
“We’re really looking at an all-of-the-above strategy when it comes to addressing homes and affordability for Boise budgets,” McLean said.
The council also approved a series of interim budget changes, including $5,000 to sponsor the 2023 Boise Pride Parade, $122,000 to make improvements at Idaho Ice World, $275,000 to help Interfaith Sanctuary house homeless people in a hotel and $240,000 to help implement the new zoning code rewrite.
“It's so great to see some of these things in here,” Hallyburton said.