The Boise City Council is beginning discussions on ways to protect renters amid the city's rapid growth and limited housing availability. 

The Boise City Council discussed possible tenant protections on Tuesday, although the council was divided on whether requiring relocation assistance for displaced residents was a good idea.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the goal was to walk through different potential rental protections, and specifically referenced a situation last month in which people in an apartment complex were told on a Friday they had to be out by Monday for their safety.

