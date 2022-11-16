Blue Valley Mobile Homes

The community of Blue Valley Mobile Home Park has lost its appeal to stop the building of an industrial park nearby. 

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Originally published Nov. 15 on KTVB.COM.

Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night.

