And in an unprecedented situation, councilmember Lisa Sánchez may no longer live in her council district. She did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, saying on Twitter she was notified the day after Thanksgiving that she would need to move out of her residence by the end of the year, and that she had consulted with Boise and Ada County about the move.
“It is very challenging to secure housing in this tight rental market with only five weeks to move 10+ years of belongings,” Sánchez said on Twitter. “I wanted to be sure I was moving to a place that would allow me to fulfill my current two year term on the Boise City Council. I was shocked to be told shortly before tonight's council meeting that my residency may be in question.”
The day after Thanksgiving 2022, I received notice that I had to move by December 31, 2022. It is very challenging to secure housing in this tight rental market with only five weeks to move 10+ years of belongings. I consulted City of Boise staff and the Ada County Elections
The Legislature passed a bill three years ago requiring cities with over 100,000 citizens to hold by-district elections. Lawmakers were specifically targeting Boise, which at the time was Idaho's only city that passed the population threshold. Since then, both Meridian and Nampa have surpassed 100,000 residents.
In 2021, Luci Willits, Sánchez and Holli Woodings were the first council members elected by geographic district. Willits represents District 1, Sánchez District 3 and Woodings District 5.
In November, Boise adopted a new council district map, according to BoiseDev. The new map will go into effect for 2023 elections and those moving forward, according to a city spokesperson.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Clegg apologized for starting late.
“We just learned that Councilmember Sánchez may no longer be a legal resident of the district she was elected in,” Clegg said. “This is really new, uncharted territory for us as a city, for her as a councilmember. We know this was not intentional and we are looking for a path forward.”
Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said he could not imagine how hard it would be to be a renter and to try and find a new affordable home, while adhering to district boundaries.
“I feel sad and frustrated for the situation that Lisa’s going through,” Hallyburton said. “It breaks my heart.”
The city held a moment of silence, during which Clegg asked for people to think of those in Boise who are finding it hard to find housing.
For the past couple of years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge jumps in monthly rent prices, and increases in homelessness and evictions.
Boise rents have gone down in recent months but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters who make below $27 an hour. This includes many professionals who, for example, work at banks, as teachers, in construction or as cooks.
In fact, the average hourly wage in the Boise metro area is only $23.77, according to a Boise City Area Economic Summary by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Later in the meeting, the city council chose its president and president pro tem.
Woodings was chosen as council president.
"These are not the circumstances under which I thought we would be having this discussion,” Woodings said, getting emotional about Sánchez’s absence. “We have a lot of preparation to do.”
Hallyburton was chosen as council president pro tem.
In Meridian, Brad Hoaglun and Joe Borton retained their statuses as council president and vice president, respectively.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.