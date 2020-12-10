BOISE — The Boise City Council has canceled scheduled salary increases for council members and Mayor Lauren McLean, which would have taken effect next year.
The increases would have been part of a five-year schedule of annual raises, designed to keep pace with wage increases similar to city employees. The council on Tuesday unanimously chose to cancel next year's raise.
"We all collectively felt like this year because we're asking so much from city of Boise employees, because of our budget unknowns, just because of everything that is so in-flux because of Covid, it was not an appropriate year to take raises," said City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings. "So, we're putting that money back into our budget."
The raises would have increased McLean's annual salary from $145,099 to $149,452. Council member salaries would have increased from $26,430 to $27,223.
Council President Elaine Clegg said she's received questions about why the city council can decide whether to raise their own salaries.
"In fact, it's required by state law that if a city council or another elected body or mayor is to get an increase, that there has to be an ordinance and there has to be a public hearing on that ordinance, at which you take testimony about the increase," Clegg said. "It has to be done far enough before an election that it does not affect the immediate council members who are voting on it."
In the future, an outgoing council likely will reinstitute the raises for a future council, Woodings said. An ordinance could approve annual raises for the subsequent five years.