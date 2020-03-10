BOISE — The city of Boise will spend $60,000 to jump start a process to make the government more diverse.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council unanimously approved the funds requested by City Council Member Lisa Sánchez for diversity training, the development of a strategic plan for diversity and an in-depth assessment to see how the city can become more “diverse, inclusive and equitable.”
Sánchez, the only person of color on city council, said she originally pitched the idea of a strategic plan for inclusion and diversity at the city in late 2018 and has been working with city staff since to find ways to move forward on improving all aspects of the work culture with inclusion in mind.
“It’s been my experience over the 49 years I’ve been on this planet that lots of folks engage in harmful behavior out of ignorance,” Sánchez said. “It’s not fair to hold people accountable to what they haven’t been taught.”
These funds will be dedicated for Angela Taylor from Boise-based The Dignitas Agency to conduct a series of trainings on diversity and inclusion throughout the city, as well as assess how the city can improve in this area. Both the Boise Police Department and the Department of Arts & History have already undergone this training, which Sánchez commended at the meeting.
Mayor Lauren McLean supported the move at the end of the meeting and said she looks forward to the end result.
“I really look forward to the day we launch this program for our employees,” she said. “I think it will be an incredible and necessary step we take to create a more equitable workplace and workforce that reflects our community.”
Diversity programs have been a flashpoint in Idaho in the past year. Over the summer, 28 conservative state lawmakers wrote a letter objecting to Boise State University’s inclusion programs, noting, “This drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students.” They opposed multicultural events geared toward supporting minority groups, “instead of helping all students,” and graduate fellowships dedicated to unrepresented minority students instead of merit-based awards, among other programs.
The $30,000 for multicultural student events at BSU, such as Pow Wow, Rainbow Graduation and Black Graduation, which are celebratory events separate from the main commencement ceremony, came from corporate sponsorship fees paid by Coca-Cola.
Concerns about diversity programming at the university were part of the debate on the House floor that led to the body voting down the higher education budget in its entirety on a 32-37 vote Monday.