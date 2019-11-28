BOISE — It’s not often someone knocks on your door and offers you a box of free stuff. On Wednesday, members of Boise’s newly formed Create Church did just that.
Four members of the non-denominational church spent the evening delivering 26 baskets of essential hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo to some of Boise’s newest refugees. Working with the Agency for New Americans, the church built baskets of necessary items that aren’t donated nearly as often as clothes and food before Thanksgiving.
“These people have just had their wholes lives flipped upside down,” Create Church Pastor Cody Burbage said. “To come to a new country, to be pulled out of wherever they were, we felt it was a lot of stress to be under. We thought it would be a good opportunity for us to show them we love them, whether they come to our church or not.”
According to Burbage, his church was connected with some of the newest refugees to be resettled in the city. The group delivered baskets all over the city, including multiple deliveries in two downtown apartment complexes.
One by one they knocked on the doors and surprised new Boiseans accepted the baskets from the arms of strangers, unsure of what to say. One man said “thank you” in French several times, and another woman initially didn’t accept the gift because she didn’t believe it was free.
Boise has been an area for resettling refugees from all over the world fleeing conflict and persecution since 1975. These new residents come after an extensive vetting process to determine if they should be allowed into the country and are without government assistance mere months after arrival. Multiple nonprofits, like the Agency for New Americans and the International Rescue Committee, operate in the area to help connect refugees to services they need, language classes and jobs.
As of the beginning of October, 558 refugees had been settled in Idaho since the beginning of the year, which is roughly half of the number resettled statewide in 2016. The number of refugees coming to the United States has been shrinking under President Donald Trump’s administration, which federal government officials say is due to the need to address a backlog of asylum cases.
For fiscal year 2020, a maximum of 18,000 refugees will be admitted to the country. This is the lowest cap in American history, and far below last fiscal year’s cap of 30,000.
Hannah Ivans from Create Church said their congregation’s goal is to be welcoming of everyone.
“We believe at our church that no matter your race, your skin color, your belief and no matter where you came from and what your past looks like you are loved and you are accepted,” she said. “I think everyone deserves to feel like they belong somewhere.”