BOISE — The Boise Christmas Show will return this weekend, from Dec. 3-5, for its 50th year.
The show, which will take place at Expo Idaho, features local vendors and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The event didn‘t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event runs Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., according to the event’s website. Admission is $5 for those aged 12 and up and $4 for seniors aged 62 and up. Children under 12 get in free.
This year, the show will feature a new “Santa Land” for pictures with Santa, including a social distancing option, said Lisa Hudson-Beale, co-owner of Spectra Productions, which runs the event.
Santa said he is looking forward to the event.
“I encourage everybody to come out, whether they buy anything or not,” Santa said. “Just come out and celebrate Christmas with us.”
Oftentimes, the same families visit each year. When the children grow up, they start their own families and continue the tradition by bringing their children to the show.
“Several generations of Treasure Valley kids have had their photo taken with (Santa) and it is so special to see them bring in their photo albums and share their pictures with him and see how they have all grown up!” said David Beale, co-owner of Spectra Productions, in a written statement.
