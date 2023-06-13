...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and central Malheur Counties through 430 PM
MDT/330 PM PDT/...
At 351 PM MDT/251 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homedale to near Rome
Airport. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Homedale, Succor Creek Campground, Rockville and Board Corral
Mountain around 400 PM MDT.
Elephant Butte and Squaw Butte around 410 PM MDT.
Marsing around 420 PM MDT.
Givens Hot Springs, Mustang Butte, Little Grassy Mountain and
Little Grassy Reservoir around 430 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Boise charter school to move locations after defaulting on building loan
Boise’s Village Leadership Academy will downsize to a smaller facility this year after defaulting on its building loan. The move is the final step in a multi-year plan to get the school’s finances back on track.
In 2019, a third-party report uncovered financial malpractice within the Boise charter, putting the school at risk of closure. But over the past three years, the school has operated on a balanced budget and improved most of its financial outcomes, according to a report given to the Idaho Public Charter School Commission on Thursday.
But the school’s current building, located on Fairmeadow Drive in Boise, is too large and too expensive for the charter to maintain, according to the report. The building was purchased in 2017, in hopes that the school’s student body population would grow to fill the space and pay off the facilities loan. But since 2019, the student population dropped by more than half.
In May, the charter board decided to exit its current loan — an option outlined in a December forbearance agreement between the VLA and its bank — and seek a smaller, more affordable building. The new facility is located on Goldstone Drive in Meridian. The move could result in a boundaries shift for the school.
“While the building will have some drawbacks, it will continue to allow VLA to be a safe, small, village oriented, Leader in Me school for our Kindergarten through 8th grade students,” wrote school administrator Josh Noteboom in a May email to parents. “We are excited to be working towards the end of our facility challenges, and set the school up for success in the future.”
According to Thursday’s report, the decision ensures “an affordable location for the next 6 years.”
The VLA’s relocation fulfills the first of four renewal conditions set out by the Charter Commission in February. The first condition required the VLA to take action on its financial default by July 1.
The commission took no action against the school at Thursday’s meeting — a good sign for the Boise charter.
But with the move comes another shift: Noteboom has accepted a position as federal programs director with the State Department of Education, which he’ll begin in July. The current administrator said the transition was unexpected, but he’s honored to be selected.
“I have full confidence in the VLA community to select a new leader to continue the momentum and success we have achieved thus far,” Noteboom wrote in an email to Idaho Education News. “I’ve committed to completing the transition to the new facility over the summer and onboarding new leadership. We have achieved a great milestone with the resolution of the facility issues and VLA is set to continue to thrive.”