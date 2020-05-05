BOISE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday it would restart field operations in many states, including Idaho.
Idahoans can expect census workers to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors across the state beginning Wednesday.
"This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address," the Census Bureau said in a press release.
Census workers began hand-delivering these packets on March 15, but all field operations were suspended on March 18 because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The bureau said field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment. The field operations that are starting back up are contactless and follow federal health and safety guidelines.
About 51,000 households in Idaho should expect to receive a packet, that includes 2020 Census invitations to answer online and paper questionnaires. Census workers nationwide are expecting to drop packets off at around 5.1 million households.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet.
The census determines the number of congressional seats and Electoral College votes each sate gets, in addition to determining where $1.5 trillion of federal dollars will go.
According to Treasure Valley Complete Count, a website put together by The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, an organization dedicated to counting every Idahoan in the 2020 census, Idaho is expected to receive about $1,473 per person counted, per year in federal funding.