BOISE — On Saturday, several downtown businesses experienced anti-mask protests as a group of demonstrators reportedly went from business to business criticizing employees for following government health mandates meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The disruption comes after a new public health order from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took effect Nov. 23. The order continues Boise's mask requirement with a heavier emphasis on enforcement. The city guides businesses to call non-emergency dispatch to seek police help with enforcement and residents to call the clerk's office to report business violations.
The Boise Police Department on Saturday received 19 calls from downtown businesses about a group of protesters going into stores without masks, according to department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
“After responding to multiple of these calls, officers were able to contact a portion of the group and have a conversation with them about the public health order and their activities," she said.
Blake Frederick, an employee at Blue Sky Bagels in downtown Boise, said those protesters came to the bagel shop where he works. Without attempting to order food or beverages, the protesters took videos of the employees and expressed displeasure at “their rights being taken away” by the mask policy, Frederick said.
“It was just obnoxious,” he said.
Mike Rogers, proprietor of Precious Metal Arts, a retail art and jewelry store in downtown Boise, said on Saturday he watched a group of about 10 protestors “crashing” downtown businesses. Rogers said the protestors did not enter his store, but he would like to see better direction from the city of Boise on how to handle such a situation.
“We need some feedback here,” he said. “I’m in a small retail space, and I don't want unmasked people coming in here.”
Some businesses experienced backlash even before Saturday’s effort. Since Nov. 23, the police department has received roughly 50 calls from businesses to report trespassing, including the 19 from Saturday, Williams confirmed. To date, she said, police have written one trespassing citation, although she didn’t say if it was connected to Saturday’s incidents.
Woodland Empire, a downtown Boise brewery, on Friday experienced more than usual pushback from customers about enforcing the city’s mask policy, according to President Rob Landerman. While Landerman did not believe it was an organized effort, the business tweeted Friday that staff had “multiple altercations tonight with customers refusing to wear masks.” Much of the argument surrounds customers refusing to wear their masks properly, covering their nose as well as mouth, Landerman said.
Landerman told the Idaho Press that many businesses are keeping quiet about the mask debate because proprietors fear losing business or “having a target on their back.” When Landerman decided to tweet last week, it was because he was “fed up and people need to know what's going on,” he said. Anti-maskers are hurting businesses, he said, and restaurants, limited to 50% capacity, already are hurting.
Those who won't comply with mandates are among several factors driving people away from businesses, in addition to the virus itself and the cold weather, Landerman said. When a customer makes a scene about having to wear a mask, it makes other customers uncomfortable as well as staff, he said.
“It’s already tough on staff when business is slow, and they're trying to make every dime, every tip they can,” Landerman said.
Multiple local conservative groups, such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and People’s Rights, are encouraging their followers to defy Boise’s health order. Last week, People’s Rights, a conservative advocacy group led by Ammon Bundy, coordinated a campaign of callers in an attempt to clog the city’s dispatch phone lines. The group has also protested outside McLean’s home.
Seth Ogilvie, Boise's communications director, said the city took proactive steps to prevent the group from clogging the phone lines.
Landerman said the city’s enforcement isn’t working out the way it was proposed, although it may be too early to tell whether it’s effective.
“(Local business owners) were all excited to see Mayor McLean step up and do something more meaningful, but without follow-through, it’s not going to work,” he said. “We all kind of feel alone out here.”