Boise sets new snow record

Snow can be seen falling at the National Weather Service Boise's observation center at the Boise Airport just after midnight on Friday. 

 screenshot/National Weather Service Boise

A long-standing record was snowed out on Friday.

Trace amounts of snow fell at the Boise Airport, giving Boise 13 consecutive days of snowfall. That broke the previous record of 12 days set in 1933.

