A long-standing record was snowed out on Friday.
Trace amounts of snow fell at the Boise Airport, giving Boise 13 consecutive days of snowfall. That broke the previous record of 12 days set in 1933.
A long-standing record was snowed out on Friday.
Trace amounts of snow fell at the Boise Airport, giving Boise 13 consecutive days of snowfall. That broke the previous record of 12 days set in 1933.
More than 6 inches of snow have fallen since the streak started on Feb. 26, including a high of 2.1 inches on March 1. It approached 50 degrees by the mid-afternoon Friday, eliminating most visual traces of the new record. But "a very light period of snow" just after midnight and a rain/snow mix around 10 a.m. were enough to set the new mark, National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Sophia Adams said.
It's never snowed this many consecutive days in Boise in March, making the record a double whammy of sorts. The previous record spanned from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1, and of the city's 10 longest consecutive snow streaks, just one has ended in March — a six-day streak that ended March 2, 2007.
"It's quite unusual" for such a long streak to stretch this far into March, Adams said. Low pressures high in the atmosphere "could lead to anomalous weather or areas of more precipitation," Adams said, and contributed to setting the record.
"We're also in a third La Niña year, which leads to wetter and colder winters," she said.
Meteorology buffs and records custodians may poke around the NWS Boise site and find that Boise had a stretch of 20 straight days of snowfall from Jan. 14 to Feb. 2, 1933, the year the previous record was set. Adams said that's because, back then, the location of observation was in an area of downtown Boise, closer to the foothills. In 1940, it changed to its current location at the Boise Airport. All records reflect data gathered there.
Snow isn't expected on Saturday, but precipitation is likely over the next several days. Adams advised checking the forecast and keeping an emergency supply kit in your vehicle. "It is going to continue to be below-normally cold and wet," she said.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.