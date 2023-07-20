A bike can bring with it a sense of independence for a child, but only if they feel comfortable harnessing that independence.
The Boise Bicycle Project is hoping to help build kids’ confidence on a bike through a new series on bike and road safety.
The first Bicycle and Safety Hour, or BASH, will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park, according to a news release. The free safety course is for children ages 4 to 11 and will be held once a month during the summer. Drop-ins are welcome.
“This program is important because it’s more than teaching kids how to be safe on the road. It's about empowering them with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world confidently and responsibly,” BBP Advocacy Director Nina Pienaar said in the news release.
Each child who completes the course will be eligible for a voucher for a free bicycle, helmet, lock, and lights from the Bike Project’s shop.
Last year more than 1,200 kids received a free bike through Boise Bicycle Project, according to the release. BBP has been around since 2007 and has donated about 12,000 bikes across the Treasure Valley.
