BOISE — A new mountain bike skills park is open for riding at Boise’s Military Reserve, and, despite criticism leading up to its construction, city officials say feedback so far has been positive.
Earlier this month, the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park and an adjoining, newly revamped dog park, both on Mountain Cove Road, opened to the public.
Boise City Council approved construction in October 2018 after a tense series of hearings, when citizens accused the city of accepting the Albertson Foundation's donation for construction of the park behind closed doors. The amount of the donation was not disclosed.
The foundation, which has helped finance other parks in the city such as Whitewater Park, proposed financing construction of the roughly $2 million, multi-acre park on city-owned land to Boise officials in January 2018. The new park has mountain bike riding features for those of all skill levels, from a small, paved pump track for children all the way up to expert runs with steep wooden jumps as well as a simple loop around the perimeter.
Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said everyone who has contacted the city about the bike park has raved about it, and the area has received steady use since it opened Dec. 10.
“The feedback from those in that intermediate to expert range are thrilled with the challenges in the park, and those that are beginners and who have very young children are thrilled with the beginner (route) and pump track and the cross country route,” Holloway said. “We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback for all skill levels and ages across the board."
On Thursday, Boise resident Daniel Miller surveyed the asphalt pump track in between trips around one of the courses in the park and raved about it's construction.
"This is excellent," said Miller, 16, perched on his purple bicycle. "I'm so glad Boise is doing this kind of stuff for the community. They really knew what they were doing when they built everything."
HEARINGS
The announcement of the park's construction was widely celebrated by cyclists, but the project was opposed by those in the neighborhood concerned about traffic, environmentalists worried about the rise of mountain biking impacting the foothills and those who were frustrated by the issue of transparency.
The Albertson's Foundation wished to remain anonymous until the project was approved by the city council, Holloway said last summer. The council accepted the donation in a vote on the consent agenda in March of 2018. The park's construction was announced soon after, but because the vote had already been taken, residents were unable to weigh in on whether or not it should be built.
Starting in June 2018, the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council held public hearings on the development permits for the project, but public testimony was restricted to technical issues related to construction and not whether or not the park should be built. Mayor Dave Bieter cut off testimony not related specifically to the permits.
Residents were split during both hearings, with cyclists testifying in support of the permits and others testifying against.
Approving the donation agreement in the consent agenda was legal for the city council because there is no distinction between what is and is not allowed to be voted on in a consent agenda. Consent agendas contain multiple items that are approved in a single vote without discussion by the council.
"The consent agenda is simply a way to save time during council meetings so the council doesn’t have to vote on every item individually," said Adam Park, Boise's director of community engagement. "Any council member or citizen can request an item be removed from consent and considered separately."
No residents requested this item be removed from the consent agenda because no one was aware it was on there, according to Gary Richardson, a resident of the area near the bike park opposed to the project.
Looking back, Holloway said not showing the public what other sites the parks department considered and why the military reserve was the best option was a mistake. He said criteria included proximity to the foothills and the availability of utilities and parking. Only the site in the Military Reserve had all of those things.
"If I had it to do over again, I would have taken all four sites out to the public," he said. "We would have said, 'Here's why site one doesn't work, site two doesn't work, site three doesn't work, and why site four does work.'"
After the project was announced, Boise Parks and Recreation held an open house where residents could provide input on the new dog park and restrooms that would be built in the neighboring flood basin as part of the project. But there was no option at the open house for residents to say they did not approve of the project in general and wanted the city to keep the 7 acres as open space.
Richardson said he was heavily involved in the opposition effort because of the city making the decision without public input. Now that the park itself is built, he said his chief concern is safety because some of the more difficult courses could be tempting for young, inexperienced riders to try.
“Some of the courses are only for extreme experts, and I wonder what happens when some kid tries his luck at some of that stuff,” he said.
All of the courses are marked by difficulty. There are four difficulty levels, marked green, red, black and double black. Each course has exit paths, so if a rider feels like they are out of their depth, they can move off to an easier course easily, Holloway said.
"Look at our Whitewater Park," Holloway said in response to Richardson's concerns. "There are waves that are created that are for experts and for beginners. … It's very common practice that you build a facility that accommodates as many users as you can possibly can accommodate and build something that is for everyone."
Richardson is also worried about the city holding competitions and events at the park, which he said could attract more riders to the foothills in the military reserve and damage the environment. This was one of the concerns brought to the council during the lengthy hearings on the development permits necessary to the park, so council members voted unanimously to prohibit special events from being held at the park.
Flow trails, which are downhill paths designed for mountain bikers to travel at a high rate of speed, are also prohibited from ending at the park. Residents concerned about the reserve testified about the damage trails of this type can do to the landscape.
Amid the criticism about transparency, many organizations and individuals who love biking where highly supportive of the project. This includes the B.Y.R.D.S, or the Boise Young Riders Development Squad, which mentors kids interested in mountain biking.
“It’s really citing a number of variety of skills to participate in and brings a lot of new opportunities for cyclists of all ages and abilities to improve their skills and have some fun on their bikes,” Douglas Tobin, B.Y.R.D.S. president, said.
There will be an official grand opening scheduled later for the spring.