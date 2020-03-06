BOISE — A Boise man will spend at least 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman in April on the Boise Bench, and injuring two other people, a judge ruled Friday.
In December, Anthony Alcala, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and a sentencing enhancement, because he’d used a gun in the commission of the manslaughter. On Friday morning, 4th District Court Judge Samuel Hoagland handed down three consecutive sentences in Alcala’s case, meaning he will serve them back to back. In total, he could be in prison for up to 50 years.
The charges stem from the night of April 14, when Alcala shot and killed 19-year-old Briana Martinez in the alley behind her home in the 1900 block of South Owyhee Street. Alcala also shot two other people — Martinez’s sister, Natalie Martinez, then 19, and Sonny Heidenreich, also 19 years old at the time. Both Heidenreich and Natalie Martinez survived.
The incident stemmed from a tangled knot of romantic relationships also involving Alcala’s two co-defendants, Taja McMurtrey-Winn, then 22, and 19-year-old Jessica Perez. Alcala, McMurtrey-Winn and Perez drove to the Martinez house very late on April 14, ostensibly to trade some belongings in the wake of a breakup between Heidenreich and McMurtrey-Winn. During the course of that meeting Perez and Natalie Martinez got into a fistfight and, Perez would later tell police, Alcala panicked, drew a 9 mm handgun, and started firing.
Jeff White, the case’s prosecutor, argued Friday that Alcala knew what he was doing, and pointed out that although Briana Martinez was the one who died, Alcala shot Natalie Martinez three times — and she was the one who was fighting with Perez, who was Alcala’s girlfriend at the time.
“It is by nothing short of sheer luck that she didn’t die,” White said. “He didn’t hold back, he turned his rage on her … and I believe the evidence shows he was trying to kill her.”
Toni Lantz, the Martinez sisters’ mother, said on Friday that the incident had ruined her life, and said she relives Briana Martinez’s death almost every day.
“Most days it’s the bull and I’m wearing red,” she said, in her brief address to the court.
She said she felt victims have few rights, and learned that from the case. She referenced Hoagland’s decision not to let Briana Martinez’s friends and family wear shirts printed with her picture and the words “rest in peace Briana Martinez.”
“I just feel like I have to sit back and be quiet,” Lantz said. “I feel like the only thing that we have is justice, and I hope that today that is what we get. Justice for Bri and justice for Natalie.”
Thomas Callery, Alcala’s attorney, mentioned Alcala had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, and had started drinking and smoking marijuana at 8 years old. Callery called Alcala’s home life “tumultuous at best” and said Alcala dropped out of school at 17 years old. Hoagland also noted Alcala had claimed to have audio hallucinations commanding him to harm people, and the judge pointed out Alcala had told a nurse at Intermountain Hospital he knew he was going to kill someone — a year-and-a-half before he actually did.
Just before the shooting, Alcala had decided to move to Las Vegas with his cousin to start over, Callery said, but it didn’t work out, and he returned to Boise.
In the weeks prior to the shooting, Callery said, Alcala was depressed and paranoid.
“He did not go to the (Martinez) house with the intention of harming anyone,” Callery said.
Alcala was brief when he spoke on Friday. He apologized to the families of the case’s victims, and said if he could bring Briana Martinez back to life in exchange for his own life, he would.
“I ask for forgiveness from everyone even though I know I don’t deserve it at this point,” Alcala said.
Alcala’s sentencing brings a close to the court proceedings the shooting spawned. In October, Hoagland sentenced McMurtrey-Winn to probation, and in December he sentenced Perez to a fixed two years in prison, with another three possible after that. Both women had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in a felony.