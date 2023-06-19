Library Broadband (copy)

Patrons use the computers at the Emmett Public Library to access the internet in November 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published June 16 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

As a part of a federal initiative to expand access to high-speed internet infrastructure in the U.S., an Idaho telecommunications company will receive more than $6.2 million to help bring stronger and more reliable internet to rural southwestern Idaho.

