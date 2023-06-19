As a part of a federal initiative to expand access to high-speed internet infrastructure in the U.S., an Idaho telecommunications company will receive more than $6.2 million to help bring stronger and more reliable internet to rural southwestern Idaho.
Syringa Networks, headquartered in Boise, was awarded the federal funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative, according to a press release from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. It’s funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
Syringa is one of 35 entities nationwide to receive a total of $930 million as a part of the Middle Mile grant program, which addresses physical fiber optic infrastructure needed to enable internet connectivity so that service providers can connect with individual customers.
Syringa Networks will use the funding to build a 76-mile fiber route that crosses three Idaho counties and connects eight cities to their existing network. It will expand internet infrastructure in Canyon, Owyhee and Ada counties.
“The project will facilitate an increase in available bandwidth for end users due to current little to no fiber-based middle mile infrastructure in place,” the press release said. “The project will be the first purpose-built, dedicated fiber middle mile route to interconnect each of the communities on the route.”
Middle mile internet infrastructure carries large amounts of data over long distances, boosts network resiliency, increases competition to drive down costs and helps connect unserved regions to the internet, the press release said.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.