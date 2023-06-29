France Air Show

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. The 124th Fighter Wing based in Boise is expected to transition to an F-16 Fighting Falcon mission starting in spring 2027.

 AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Originally published June 28 on KTVB.COM.

Within the next few years, the Idaho Air National Guard at Gowen Field may be flying a different kind of fighter jet.

