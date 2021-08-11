BOISE — Attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler launched her campaign for Idaho’s open lieutenant governor seat in 2022 Wednesday as a Democrat, in a race that already has drawn three high-profile Republican hopefuls.
“I am not a politician. I have never been a politician,” Manweiler said in her announcement at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise. “I’m a small business owner. I’m a volunteer. I’m a wife and I’m a mother. I’m running because I have a vision for Idaho, a vision of the Idaho I was born in, that I was raised in, and the Idaho where I chose to raise my children.”
Manweiler, who was a lifelong Republican until 2016 and has never run for partisan office before, said, “These past few years have been hard for all of us and for our state and especially our country. It’s time for change. It’s time for unity, not division. It’s time for healing and growing. And it’s time for new leadership.”
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, is running for governor next year, challenging sitting GOP Gov. Brad Little, rather than seeking re-election. Republicans who have already announced they’re running for the part-time post include current House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene; and current state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, a McGeachin ally who last week was unanimously recommended for censure by the House Ethics Committee for “conduct unbecoming” a state lawmaker.
McGeachin has convened a task force of political allies to look into what she calls leftist indoctrination in Idaho’s public schools and colleges; Giddings co-chairs it.
“For many years, I believed the elected leaders in Idaho shared my values and that they genuinely cared about me,” Manweiler said. “For the past four or five years, that belief has been absolutely shattered. I now see that in order to have a state with leaders that respect my values and the values of most Idahoans, I need to be a voice … a voice of reason, a voice of change, and a voice for hope.”
Manweiler, a fourth-generation Idahoan, was born and raised in Pocatello. She holds a political science degree from the University of Southern California and a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. A former public defender in Lewiston, she is the founding partner of Pickens Law in Boise, a firm she started in 2008, where she practices commercial, construction and real estate law. She and her husband, Boise attorney Mark Manweiler, have two children, a daughter, 17, and a son, 11.
Manweiler decried the “political theater” of recent Idaho politics, including McGeachin’s indoctrination task force, and said, “I believe it is important to continue teaching history in school. I believe it’s up to the boards of education, not the Legislature, to decide what my children learn in school.”
“I believe in the United States and the Idaho Constitutions. I understand them, I’ve read them,” she said.
Republicans currently control every statewide office in Idaho, along with every seat in the state’s congressional delegation and more than 80% of the seats in the state Legislature. Asked how, if elected lieutenant governor, she would work with a Republican governor, Manweiler said first off, she’d talk to the governor, a reference to widely publicized rifts between McGeachin and Little.
“I’ve worked with Republicans my whole life,” she said. “In Idaho, that’s who you work with. … There’s no reason why we can’t work together.” Noting that both of Idaho’s senators supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate this week, Manweiler said, “We can do bipartisanship. It is possible. … It used to be the norm.”