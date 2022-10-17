Arbor Village at Hillcrest Senior Living

Arbor Village at Hillcrest Senior Living is located on South Hilton Street in Boise.

 KTVB.COM

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 17 on KTVB.COM.

The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing.

Recommended for you

Load comments