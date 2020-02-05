BOISE — Bus riders and non-riders alike in Boise will soon get a say in how the city invests in the public transit system next year.
Starting next week, the city of Boise will release a survey asking residents to weigh a variety of options for how the city could spend property tax dollars to add to the limited bus system in Boise. The system, which stretches from Ada to Canyon County, is operated by Valley Regional Transit and funded largely through cities' annual contributions.
Possible options for bus service expansion in Boise include later hours, more amenities and higher frequency on certain routes as Boise looks to get more residents out of their cars and onto the bus to reduce congestion.
Boise City Council heard a briefing on efforts to increase investment in public transit at its regular meeting Tuesday. Council members endorsed city staff to pursue adding better service to existing routes, instead of adding routes to different destinations.
In the survey, residents will be given a set amount of funds and asked to select how they would want the city to spend it. Choices will include:
- $3 million to increase all routes to 30-minute frequency Monday through Friday.
- $1.5 million to extend service on all routes to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- $600,000 to add Sunday service equal to current Saturday service levels.
- $600,000 to add 15-minute service at peak times to two additional routes.
- $600,000 to add amenities to bus stops at high ridership areas, like bus shelters, Wi-Fi and signs informing riders of when to expect the next bus.
Boise has been ramping up its investment in public transit for the past two budget cycles. The city has since invested heavily into its routes on State Street, Vista Avenue and Fairview Avenue by adding additional frequency and later hours.
Starting this spring, Valley Regional Transit also is expanding State Street service to Ballantyne Road in Eagle during weekday peak hours, adding longer hours of 15-minute service on State Street, adding 30-minute service on State, Fairview and Vista on Saturdays and adding 30-minute service on Broadway Avenue until 9 p.m.
City council has big plans for bus service in Boise, but proposed property tax legislation in the Legislature could put a damper on its vision. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, has proposed two pieces of legislation that, if passed, would severely curb Idaho localities' ability to increase property taxes by freezing increases in 2021 and capping future property tax growth at 3% a year, rather than the current system of allowing up to 3% plus property tax growth from new construction.
Boise currently has a policy on the books mandating 5% of its annual property tax revenue be dedicated to public transportation. Hypothetically, if Boise raised property taxes the maximum 3% allowed annually and added in additional taxes from new construction, the city would be putting in $10 million into the bus system by fiscal year 2025, according to a projection from Boise City Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria. This fiscal year the city contributed $8.7 million.
If Moyle’s legislation passes, city staff projects it would only be able to contribute $9 million into the bus system by fiscal year 2025. Hearings on these bills have not yet been held.
City Council Member Patrick Bageant thanked city staff for putting together the budget projections that take the possible legislation into account, because it showed the impact to the cities if it passes.
“This is one of the clearest articulations in a way that I think the public can see and understand how these potential tax reform bills will meaningfully affect something three out of four people in the Treasure Valley support,” he said. “The potential tax reform that could come out of the Legislature has a direct and short string to the kinds of services we can provide.”
The city conducted a survey of riders and non-riders in 2019. One of the lowest-scoring responses was for the city to add new routes to additional places over improving the system it already has. Possible expansions include:
- Connection to The Village in Meridian along Fairview Avenue.
- A new route on Cole Road.
- A new route on Ustick Road.
- A new route on Boise Avenue.
Several council members said they would prefer to make the existing service as strong as possible before striking out into new areas.
“I think it’s very much a chicken-and-the-egg question,” City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said. “If we have a minimally serving network, does that really prove out people’s appetite for transit? Or do we upgrade that to a really useful network to see if people living along those best-in-class routes will start to adopt transit a little bit more?”