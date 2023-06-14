Local artist paints construction barriers in downtown Boise

Local artist Bobby Gaytan gestures as he discusses his artwork on the orange construction barriers in downtown Boise.

Originally published June 13 on KTVB.COM.

Local artist Bobby Gaytan and his assistant Dana Wagner are painting the orange barriers blocking the Eighth Street crosswalks through Thursday in downtown Boise.

