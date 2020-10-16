BOISE — Boiseans on Saturday may catch a glimpse of writing projected onto Boise City Hall. The pop-up art installation, The Writing on the Wall, will display essays, poems and other writing from incarcerated individuals, including messages about the effects of COVID-19 on the prison population.
The Writing on the Wall, which has been shown in cities across the country and abroad, was created by the Incarcerated Nations Network, an advocacy group and think tank that supports prison reform, along with conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, the Art for Justice Fund and the Boise chapter of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency.
The project attempts to break down the "disconnect between prisoners and non-incarcerated people — inviting viewers to reckon with one of the most significant human rights issues of our time," a news release said.
"The Writing on the Wall has always been a kind of interruption, interjecting the voices of people behind bars around the world in public spaces so people are compelled to read them," said Baz Dreisinger, founder and executive director of the Incarcerated Nations Network. "Now more than ever we need to make this dramatic interruption so people do not forget: Let’s heed these voices and center them in the heart of cities, right in the middle of a pandemic and a mass movement.”
In addition to the writing display, Saturday's event will feature a presentation from 19 Love Stories, a photography-based storytelling project by Boise artist Angie Smith that shares stories through the lens of COVID-19. Smith's project is meant to "inspire connection, empathy and resilience during these unprecedented times by amplifying the voices of people" in the Boise area, the release said.
"I wanted to show all sides of this, how it's affecting people financially, physically," Smith told the Boise Weekly in April. "I feel like I wasn't getting many real human stories from the local or even national media."
The pop-up event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.