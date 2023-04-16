Central District Health Nurse-Family Partnership Program

Heather Poetoehena, part of the Central District Health nurse-family partnership program, visits with Eliza Shabire and her infant Mina, in Boise on March 1.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published April 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Eliza Shabire is 26 years old. She is a Rwandan refugee who settled in Boise in 2020, with much of her family also settled in Boise. She is a college student and works a retail job. Her husband is awaiting legal approval to join Eliza in the U.S.

His immigration process took on a new sense of urgency when, last year, Eliza learned she was pregnant.

